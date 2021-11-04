T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Sri Lanka live: Shanaka and Co well placed at halfway mark
Live updates from the Super 12 Group 1 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka 82/1 after 10 overs:
At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka are well placed for a good score. Holder comes back into the attack and this time bowls a frugal over giving away just 5 runs. But no West Indies bowler has looked particularly threatening so far.
Sri Lanka 77/1 after 9 overs:
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack and goes for 10 runs, including a boundary from Asalanka. The runs are flowing are for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka 67/1 after 8 overs:
Another good over from DreRuss, just 6 runs off it.
Sri Lanka 61/1 after 7 overs:
1Spin comes into the attack with Akeal Hosein, who goes for 13 runs as both batters get a late-cut boundary apiece. The 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in the seventh over.
WICKET! Kusal Perera is 29 off 21. Sri Lanka 48/1 after 6 overs:
Andre Russel comes into the attack and gets the breakthrough. Perera falls in the final over of Powerplay, offering a simple return catch to the bowler who pouches it mid-run. New batter Charith Asalanka gets a boundary off the final over to make it a good Powerplay for Sri Lanka nonetheless.
Sri Lanka 42/0 after 5 overs:
A very good penultimate Powerplay over for Sri Lanka. The first six of the match comes from Perera, off the first ball of Rampaul’s over which goes for 13.
Sri Lanka 29/0 after 4 overs:
A boundary on the final ball of the Holder over again, this time Nissanka getting one, making it another 8-run over.
Sri Lanka 21/0 after 3 overs:
Ravi Rampaul bowls the third over and gives away 7 runs but no boundary.
Sri Lanka 14/0 after 2 overs:
Jason Holder to share the new ball from the other end. A very good fielding effort from Lewis saves a certain boundary on the fourth ball and gets a round of applause from his team. But Perera gets the boundary on the final ball to make it an 8-run over.
Sri Lanka 6/0 after 1 over:
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera opening, Roston Chase with the new ball. Perera gets off the mark with a boundary and both batters get a single.
National anthem and song done, the teams have taken the knee. Let the cricket begin!
In case you are wondering what the semi-final calculations look like for the Group 1...
TEAM CHANGES:
West Indies are fielding an unchanged XI while Sri Lanka have made one change, with Binura Fernando replacing Lahiru Kumara.
PLAYING XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
TOSS TIME: West Indies have won the toss and Pollard has chosen to bowl first. Of course.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’ s T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Holders West Indies are all but out of the semi-final race but will look to keep alive their slim hopes of defending the trophy as they play their penultimate Group 1 clash. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s semi-final hopes may be over but they will look to end things on a positive note.