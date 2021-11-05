T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia live updates: Can Kane Williamson and Co win big?
Updates from the Super 12 match between New Zealand and Namibia.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Super 12 match between New Zealand and Namibia at the T20 World Cup from Sharjah. It’s a big one for New Zealand who will look to take a big step towards the semi-finals with a victory that takes them past Afghanistan on Net Run Rate. For Namibia it’s another crack at one of the big boys at the T20 World Cup. They’ll look to spoil the Kiwis’ chances and hand an unlikely lifeline to India. Stick around for all the updates.
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|4
|4
|0
|+1.065
|8
|AFGHANISTAN
|4
|2
|2
|+1.481
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|3
|2
|1
|+0.816
|4
|INDIA
|3
|1
|2
|+0.073
|2
|NAMIBIA
|3
|1
|2
|-1.600
|2
|SCOTLAND
|3
|0
|3
|-2.645
|0