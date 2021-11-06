India put forth an impressive all-round effort as they thumped Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 game on Friday, ensuring they live to fight another day in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India first bowled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then batted for another 6.3 overs to knock off the runs, taking their net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top placed Pakistan (+1.065).

To surpass Afghanistan’s net run-rate of +1.481, India needed to score the required runs in 7.1 overs and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) added 70 in five overs to make sure India achieved the goal.

The fastest team 50 of this edition came inside four overs and as Rohit and Rahul hit a total of 11 fours and four sixes between them.

T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2: As India’s NRR zooms, here are the SF qualification scenarios

Earlier, India’s bowlers made short work of the Scotland batting line-up with both Mohammed Shami (three overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (four overs) returning with identical career-best T20 figures of 3/15.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal (63 wickets) to become India’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Ashwin Ravichandran (1/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/15) were also accurate for the better part of their spells.

Here are reactions to India’s comprehensive victory against Scotland:

“So guys how do you go about playing on a green one in Aberdeen in April?” pic.twitter.com/jej5ignlp7 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli becomes the first ever cricketer to captain India to a win on a birthday. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 5, 2021

#STATALERT



81 - Best win for India in terms of balls remaining in a #T20I game.



India did what they could today, it's built up nicely for the #AFGvNZ game on sunday. Could be a cracker!#ICCT20WorldCup #IND #TeamIndia #Cricket — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 5, 2021

Just love watching KL Rahul bat..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2021

Thank you King K, now need the gift on Sunday. https://t.co/9bBkXImFrS — Manya (@CSKian716) November 5, 2021

Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

The equation for semi-final place is simple:

If NZ beat Afg, India are out.



If Afg score 150 & beat NZ by….

1 run (India need to just beat Namibia)

10 runs (India need to win by ~3 runs)

20 runs (by ~12 runs)

30 runs (by ~22 runs)

50 runs (by ~40 runs)#T20WorldCup21 #INDvsSCO — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 5, 2021

Very well played India #T20WorldCup but 😊…. Over to you Afghanistan — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 5, 2021

India Powerplay total this World Cup,



Today : 82/2

Pak + NZ combined : 71/5#INDvSCO — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 5, 2021

For NZ to qualify: Win v AFG



For AFG to qualify: Beat NZ & pip India on NRR if they beat Namibia



For India:Hope AFG beat NZ & beat Namibia to have better NRR than AFG & NZ



For Eng:Have good NRR so they'll qualify



For Aus/SA:Win their last match & qualify on NRR#T20WorldCup — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 5, 2021

Largest T20I wins by India (by balls remaining):-



81 - v SCOT at Dubai, today

59 - v UAE at Dhaka, 2016

41 - v ZIM at Harare, 2016

37 - v SL at Vizag, 2016

30 - v AFG at Gros Islet, 2010#T20WorldCup #INDvSCO — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 5, 2021

Them: Indian fans shouldn't get excited with this win. Their qualification isn't in their hands etc..

Meanwhile us 😏: #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qGLm9Ut0xP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2021

Intent was always there in first two matches too. The execution wasn't. And the quality of bowling was also a difference. https://t.co/5cTV0zNjLT — Jaanvi🏏🇦🇫 (@ThatCric8Girl) November 5, 2021

KL Rahul 50 off 18 balls - the second fastest in India's T20I history. Fastest: Yuvraj Singh (12 balls). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 5, 2021

Super quick 50 @klrahul11 and very healthy for the position in times table. Keep doing the best and we hopefully can make an impact. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli said "Anushka and Vamika are with me, that celebration is enough for me - family is most important. Lots of teammates wished me, fans wished me, thank you to all". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)