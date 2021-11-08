Sankalp Gupta has become India’s 71st Grandmaster by scoring 6.5 points and finishing second in the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac, Serbia.

The 18-year-old secured the three required Grandmaster norms in just 24 days by playing three tournaments on the trot. In all three events, his rating performances were at 2599 and above. The Maharashtra player also touched the 2500 Elo rating mark during the tournament.

To achieve the Grandmaster title, a player has to secure three Grandmaster norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

He won five games, drew three, and lost one to Rudik Makrarian (Russia) to take second place with 6.5 points in the Grandmaster tournament in Serbia which concluded late on Sunday.

Markarian won the top prize on the basis of a better tie-break score though he finished equal on 6.5 points with Gupta in the 10-player field. IM S Nitin of India with 5.5 points took fourth place.

Chess legend and former world champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated Gupta.

Been a great weekend for Indian chess again ! Congrats to our new entrant … Now how long till we get to our 100 th GM?? https://t.co/qj4j0kLpH2 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 8, 2021

The All India Chess Federation also praised the country’s newest GM.

“Nagpur based teenager Sankalp Gupta becomes the 71st Grandmaster of the country after completing the requirement to be next GM of the country by securing the final norm at Serbia. AICF congratulate Sankalp for the remarkable achievement,” AICF tweeted.