T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia live updates: Can Virat Kohli sign off as T20I captain with a win?
Updates from the final Super 12 match as eliminated India and Namibia take on each other.
Virat Kohli wins the toss (again!), opts to bowl first.
Live updates
Namibia 15/0 after 2 overs: van Lingen can tell his grandchildren one day that he took on Jasprit Bumrah in a World Cup match and hit two boundaries in the first over he bowled. A full toss and a length ball put away by the left-hander.
Namibia 5/0 after 1 over: Shami starts off with a near-peach to Baard that nearly squares him up. Good over to start, just 5 runs off it.
Time for action! Ian Bishop confirms on air that India are wearing black arm bands to pay respect to revered coach in Delhi Tarak Sinha.
Time for the national anthems.
What are the learnings from this World Cup?
Ravi Shastri: First of all, it’s rest. See, I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained. You know, six months in a bubble... what we would have ideally like a bigger gap between the IPL and World Cup. When the big games come, when the pressure hits you, you are that not switched on as you should be. This is not an excuse. This is not an excuse, we take defeats because we are not scared of losing. In trying to win, you will lose a game. Here, we didn’t try to win because the X-Factor was missing.
A quite interesting Ravi Shastri with Ian Bishop. Says he is most proud of how the team competed across the globe across formats. And signs off saying he wished there was a bigger break between IPL and World Cup. We will have the full text from the interview shortly.
Team news:
Varun moves out, Rahul Chahar gets a game. Frylinck, the left-arm pacer, is fit again and he is in for Birkenstock
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Namibia XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
TOSS: Virat Kohli finishes his T20I captaincy tenure with a toss win. Two on the trot, how about that! He opts to bowl first in Dubai.
For Kohli, this wasn’t how he would have liked to end his T20 captaincy stint with the national team having already quit IPL captaincy. It is also the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy that an Indian men’s team has failed to reach at least the semi-final stage of an ICC event.
06.50 pm: Namibia have managed to beat just Scotland so far in their Super 12 engagements after making the tournament proper for the first time in the T20 format but they have been one of the success stories of what has otherwise been a lacklustre tournament. David Wiese has been a vital addition to their team while Gerhard Erasmus has led an impressive bowling unit well. To their credit, Namibia have competed hard in the Super 12 matches too, not making life easy for Pakistan or New Zealand. One could expect the same in Dubai on Monday.
“Look, we’ve analysed the Indian team. As players, you always look to plan ahead of a game like that or any game,” Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn said ahead of the match.
“We know up front we’ll bat the way they play. If you’re not going to execute your plans and with that execute your skills, then they will punish you. That’s a guarantee.
“We want to finish this campaign on a high. You know, it’s been 45 days in this bubble. There are no excuses. This platform for any player, any player to face the best in the world, is a platform where you should treasure that moment. You should be up for it. There’s no doubt that this team is going to be up for it. I think it’s just important for us to play good, competitive cricket.”
Indian men's solitary match vs Namibia
|Result
|Margin
|Event
|Ground
|Start Date
|India won
|181 runs
|2003 ODI World Cup
|Pietermaritzburg
|23 Feb 2003
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Namibia. It is the last match for both these teams at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. One team is one two Super 12 wins, the other team is on one win... but no prizes for guessing who will be the happier side to step onto the field tonight. For India, it has been a disappointing World Cup while Namibia have had a campaign to remember.