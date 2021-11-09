Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat claimed a silver medal after enduring a weapon malfunction during the women’s 25m pistol event of the President’s Cup Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday.

The Indian fired 31 in the final, missing a few crucial shots in the last two series after suffering pistol malfunction.

Before the problem occurred in her pistol, Sarnobat was going great guns, finding the target three times on the trot towards the end of the final.

The other Indian in the final, Manu Bhaker was eliminated in the sixth place.

Germany’s Vennekamp won gold with a score of 33.

Mathilde Lamolle won bronze medal with 27.