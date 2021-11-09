Field Watch Watch: Manchester City’s 2nd goal against Manchester United – 26-pass move involving all XI players Silva's strike on the stroke of half-time was the second goal of the match as Manchester City outclassed Manchester United 2-0. Scroll Staff An hour ago Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford | AFP Every single player touched the ball in a 2️⃣6️⃣ pass move for our second goal! 🙌#ManCity pic.twitter.com/o5bRVsSSb3— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Premier League Manchester United Manchester City Bernardo Silva Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments