Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Australia take on Pakistan in Dubai to decide who will play New Zealand in the final.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian side are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa’s bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan, who have been unpredictably predictable in the tournament.

Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts. Will that change today or will Pakistan march into the final?

Australia

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: David Warner - 187

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa - 11

Path to semi-final

Super 12

bt South Africa by 5 wickets

bt Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

lost to England by 8 wickets

bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets

bt West Indies by 8 wickets

Pakistan

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Babar Azam - 264

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf - 8

Path to semi-final

Super 12

bt India by 10 wickets

bt New Zealand by 5 wickets

bt Afghanistan by 5 wickets

bt Namibia by 45 runs

bt Scotland by 72 runs