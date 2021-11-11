T20 World Cup semi-final, Pakistan vs Australia: Live updates, commentary, stats, analysis and more
All the live updates from the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup.
Preview: Unbeaten Pakistan aim to end Australia’s quest for first title
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Australia take on Pakistan in Dubai to decide who will play New Zealand in the final.
The Aaron Finch-led Australian side are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa’s bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan, who have been unpredictably predictable in the tournament.
Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts. Will that change today or will Pakistan march into the final?
Australia
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: David Warner - 187
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa - 11
Path to semi-final
Super 12
bt South Africa by 5 wickets
bt Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
lost to England by 8 wickets
bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets
bt West Indies by 8 wickets
Pakistan
Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Babar Azam - 264
Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf - 8
Path to semi-final
Super 12
bt India by 10 wickets
bt New Zealand by 5 wickets
bt Afghanistan by 5 wickets
bt Namibia by 45 runs
bt Scotland by 72 runs