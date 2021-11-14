India’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where they made a group league exit, will be one of the main topics of discussion during the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, scheduled in Kolkata on December 4.

There are 24 points in the agenda – most of which are common every year – and will include financial matters but it will be interesting to see what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have to say when they apprise the members about the team’s performance in the global meet.

Renewal of Sharma and Co’s contract

The BCCI usually gives a national selector a four-year term with renewal of contract at the end of the first, second and third year. No selector in recent times has lost the job due to incompetence.

The three selectors in the last decade who couldn’t complete their terms are Mohinder Amarnath, who had a tiff with then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan with regards to MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Rajinder Singh Hans, for performance not being up to the mark, and Roger Binny due to the conflict of interest clause as his son Stuart was in national reckoning back then.

However, it is understood that Chetan Sharma’s committee will get a renewal unless something drastically changes between now and December 4.

New NCA chief, construction work

With Rahul Dravid taking over the post of Indian team’s head coach, the BCCI will need a new head of NCA and it is understood that VVS Laxman is the Board’s choice to get the job.

Updates will also be provided on construction work at the NCA.

GC members

There will also be an election of two new governing council members but it is understood that in the end it could be a unanimous decision.

BCCI representatives in ICC

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah as president and secretary continue as India’s representatives at the ICC Meet.