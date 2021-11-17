Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav produced impressive knocks as India registered a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening T20 International in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164/6.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I as it happened: Rishabh Pant guides hosts to narrow win

India’s chase was set up by Rohit (48 off 36), who made his full-time captaincy debut, and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who came in at No 3 in place of the rested Virat Kohli.

The home team was motoring towards a comfortable win but struggled in the final four overs. In the end, with New Zealand running out of bowling options, Daryl Mitchell was made to bowl the final over.

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit his first ball in international cricket for four before Rishabh Pant got the winning runs.

The game marked the start of a new chapter in Indian cricket with Rohit as T20I skipper and Rahul Dravid as head coach.

With both teams resting some of their key players as part of workload management, it was very much an even contest before the first ball was bowled.

India raced to 50 for no loss in five overs with Rohit playing some delightful shots. He got going with back-to-back fours off Tim Southee in the third over before unleashing his signature pull for six on the final ball of the over.

The seasoned pace duo of Southee and Trent Boult were put under pressure up front by both the openers. KL Rahul (15 off 14) got into the act with a massive six over deep square leg off Boult before Rohit hit another pull shot as India collected 21 from the over.

Rahul endured a soft dismissal on the first ball of Mitchell Santer’s spell to give New Zealand a wicket against the run of play.

Suryakumar meant business from ball one and the most memorable shot of his innings was the pick-up stroke off Lockie Ferguson to get to his third T20I fifty.

But with 23 needed to win off the last 24 balls, India lost the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and ended up needing 10 runs off the last over.

Earlier, Guptill and Chapman ensured New Zealand were well placed for a 180-plus total but Ashwin Ravichandran’s double strike in one over put the brakes on the scoring rate.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 2/23 in four overs while senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24 in four overs) was impressive as well.

Expecting dew later in the evening, Rohit opted to field. Venkatesh was handed a debut while New Zealand made four changes to the playing XI that played the T20 World Cup final on Sunday as part of workload management.

Bhuvneshwar, who looked far from his best in the T20 World Cup, got his trademark swing in the very first over of the match.

After a couple that shaped away from Guptill, he bowled a beautiful in-swinger to breach Daryl Mitchell’s defence.

New Zealand reached 41/1 in the powerplay after a 15-run over from Deepak Chahar.

Chapman whipped and pulled Chahar for a four and six in the sixth over to give the innings much-needed momentum.

India had the run-rate under control until 10 overs with New Zealand reaching 65/1. Three big overs followed with Chapman and Guptill putting their foot on the pedal.

Chapman collected a four and six off Axar Patel in another 15-run over to bring up his first first half-century for New Zealand, having played earlier for Hong Kong.

Guptill too looked in ominous touch at the other end as he deposited a slower one from Siraj over long-off.

Ashwin was brought back into the attack in the 14th over and he struck twice at a timely juncture for his team with New Zealand getting to 123/3 in 15 overs.

With Guptill in full flow, even 200 seemed on the cards but the opener was caught in the deep in the 18th over.

India did well in the last five overs to concede 41 runs besides taking three wickets.