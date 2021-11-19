South African batting great AB De Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, bringing an end to a stellar cricketing career.
De Villiers who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, scored 5162 runs in 184 Indian Premier League matches playing for the Delhi Daredevils from 2009 to 2010 and for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 to 2021.
Regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, De Villiers made a great impact on cricket in South Africa and across the globe.
Here are some of the best reactions after his retirement.
