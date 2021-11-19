South African batting great AB De Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, bringing an end to a stellar cricketing career.

De Villiers who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, scored 5162 runs in 184 Indian Premier League matches playing for the Delhi Daredevils from 2009 to 2010 and for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 to 2021.

Regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, De Villiers made a great impact on cricket in South Africa and across the globe.

Here are some of the best reactions after his retirement.

Announcement 🔊 @ABdeVilliers17 retires from all cricket



End of an era! 😔 There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ❤️ For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB 🙏🏼 Happy retirement, legend! pic.twitter.com/JivSPTVn88 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021

Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you 😊 Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket 👏 https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021

The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360



Thankyou 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021

"ABD, ABD, ABD!"



This is at Wankhede. In an ODI vs India. This is what you meant to cricket fans.



The game will miss you, @ABdeVilliers17!#ThankYouABDeVilliers



(Video credit: @sumitnawde) pic.twitter.com/RPI4aJoqxC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 19, 2021

AB De Villiers in the IPL:



170 - Innings.

5162 - Runs.

39.71 - Average.

151.69 - Strike Rate.

251 - Sixes.



- One of all time greatest of cricket and the IPL, Mr. 360 will be missed from IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/YhfSDUYuG2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021

Cricket will miss @ABdeVilliers17.



In 2008, those magic hands and bat helped South Africa to chase down 414 against Australia in Perth. What a player he was, one of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/iueDrw1fpH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket 😢 What an amazing player he was! pic.twitter.com/HKhGgcNrZE — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket.His ability to hit the shots all round the ground made him special.Has played innumerable innings which no one else could across formats. One of the most versatile batters to play cricket

Best wishes for everything @ABdeVilliers17 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 19, 2021

When I tweeted before the second leg of IPL about an all time great will pad up one last time and now the suspense is over finally.Iam sure you all got your answers now.Dankie @ABdeVilliers17 there won’t be another player like you ever in future #GOAT — Prasanna (@prasannalara) November 19, 2021

Go well in retirement, ABD. What a career. https://t.co/IDbPNKy5c9 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 19, 2021

ABD retires from all forms of the game. Had a feeling this was on the cards, and that's why had tweeted this back during the IPL.



What a player, what a career. #ThankYouABD https://t.co/dBdcTrluN2 — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) November 19, 2021