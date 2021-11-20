Indonesia Masters badminton, semi-final live updates: PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi
Updates from the women’s singles semifinal at the Super 750 event in Bali.
Akane Yamaguchi 12-7 PV Sindhu: What a point to restart the game. Great rallying from both but AY gets the point with a brilliant around the head drop shot.
Akane Yamaguchi 11-7 PV Sindhu: Decent recovery by Sindhu after a slow start but it is Yamaguchi who takes the lead into the mid-game interval.
Akane Yamaguchi 10-6 PV Sindhu: Sindhu decidedly second best in the early exchanges but what a sensational point at 4-9! Superb from both players to not give up, but Sindhu’s persistence at the net pays off. She makes it 6-10 at the back of the longest rally so far. 16 shots.
Akane Yamaguchi 9-4 PV Sindhu: Sindhu unable to win points on the trot. It’s coming in ones at the moment. Terrific drop shot there from the Japanese. Sindhu ups the pace next rally and gets the smash perfectly onto AY’s body.
Akane Yamaguchi 7-2 PV Sindhu: Correction to the score previously. Sindhu gets the judgement at backline right this time and a challenge from Akane that’s unsuccessful. The Indian needs a run of points here...but she gives the serve right back.
Akane Yamaguchi 5-1 PV Sindhu: There are bruising rallies when these two meet and there is the first of those that goes Sindhu’s way. But the Indian gives the serve back immediately, and then wins the next point with a powerful straight smash.
Akane Yamaguchi 3-0 PV Sindhu: An early challenge lost for Sindhu as challenges the call on the back line and it is ever so close. On the line, just. Yamaguchi has started on the front foot here. Early days of course, but Sindhu moving a bit slow.
PV Sindhu leads the H2H 12-7. She has won the two meetings this year. But Yamaguchi has been near unstoppable in recent weeks. This could be good. Really good. Yamaguchi to serve...
Time for Chapter 20 in the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi rivalry. The semifinal at Indonesia Masters is between the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and the player who has been on fire since the Olympics.
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|PV SINDHU
|AKANE YAMAGUCHI
|Ranking
|7
|3
|CAREER W-L (before this tournament)
|354-151 (505)
|333-114 (447)
|THIS YEAR W-L
|23-9
|27-3
10.49 am: The mixed doubles match is nearing completion on the main court.... next up is chapter 20 in the Akane Yamaguchi-PV Sindhu rivalry.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semifinals at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali where PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi.
Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a dominant straight games win over Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit to enter the women’s singles semifinal.
Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over the unseeded Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.
Sindhu, who has got relatively easy opponents until now, takes on a familiar foe for this semifinal clash. Yamaguchi is arguably the most in-form women’s singles shuttler in the world at the moment and this won’t be easy for the Indian star.