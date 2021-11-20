Indonesia Masters badminton, semi-final live updates: Srikanth Kidambi takes on Anders Antonsen
Follow live updates of the men’s singles semifinal between Srikanth Kidambi and Anders Antonsen at the Super 750 event in Bali.
Live updates
Anders Antonsen 11-6 Srikanth Kidambi: Wow a great challenge from Antonsen on the backcourt call. That looked out, but it has caught the line. More pace injected by the Dane in the rally next, he has a handy lead here. A forehand smash smack into the net from Sri as we go into the interval.
Anders Antonsen 8-6 Srikanth Kidambi: And if one has to talk about Sri’s weakness, especially in recent times, it’s his defence. Often in trying to block or return shuttles, Srikanth tends to serve up easy smash options. That has happened a couple of times here. The Dane pulling ahead a bit and Srikanth responds with a great service return.
Anders Antonsen 6-5 Srikanth Kidambi: One of Srikanth’s biggest strengths is the net play. When that is going at a good level, he will compete no matter what. Good early signs here. Antonsen is finding some good angles on the smash, that’s his strength.
Anders Antonsen 3-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Morten Frost pretty much confirms what we thought. Antonsen will go hard in the opening game because he is a great frontrunner. The Danish great reckons his compatriot is the favourite for this one if he can play his attacking game. Good early exchanges here.
Anders Antonsen 2-0 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth, who chose to serve, gives the first point to the Dane with an error. The Dane can be a super fast starter, Srikanth needs to be wary in the early exchanges. He seemed to have opted for the near side.
Warm ups done. Here we go.
5.20 pm: Anders Antonsen is a former champion of the Indonesia Masters. Srikanth is a former finalist. It’s been a while since the two of them met, mainly because Srikanth has not been around these stages for a while. But he’s playing somewhere close to the best he has in some time!
Former world No 1 Srikanth Kidambi takes on Denmark’s Anders Antonsen for a place in the final against Kento Momota. Srikanth has a 1-2 H2H record against the Dane.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the semifinals at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Bali where Srikanth Kidambi takes on Anders Antonsen.
Srikanth has enjoyed some good recent form on the tour and has now reached back-to-back semifinals. First the Hylo Open Super 500 and now the Indonesia Masters Super 750. He has registered an impressive win here in Bali, defeating the local favourite Jonatan Christie in the pre quarterfinal and then defeated HS Prannoy yesterday in the quarterfinal. Prannoy had earlier caused the biggest upset in the men’s singles draw, defeating second seed Viktor Axelsen.
Against third seed Antonsen, Srikanth will have his task cut out.
Should he win this, he will be reaching the final of a Superseries / Super 500-plus level event for the first time since India Open in March 2019.