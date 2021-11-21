India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I live: After quick start, India lose Kishan and Surya
All the live updates from the third T20I between India and New Zealand.
Live updates
IND 71/2 after 7 overs: WICKET! Santner picks up his second wicket in the over. Suryakumar gone too! Lovely flight and the batter was unable to keep the ball down. Suryakumar Yadav c Guptill b Santner 0(4)
IND 69/1 after 6.2 overs: WICKET! Santner into the attack and he strikes right away. Kishan walking back after making 29 off 21 balls. The left-hander tried to guide it to third man for a single but edged it to the keeper instead. Ishan Kishan c Seifert b Santner 29(21)
IND 69/0 after 6 overs: A very productive Powerplay for India. Rohit (39 off 17) and Kishan (29 off 19) have just looked to attack everything. The lightning-quick outfield has helped too. Can they now keep this going?
(Correction) IND 49/0 after 5 overs: Couple of fours for Ishan Kishan as he takes on Milne... one misfield from Santner at mid-off, the next superbly turned behind square for four.
IND 39/0 after 4 overs: Another six for Rohit Sharma, taking on Ferguson by clearing his front foot. Didn’t connect all that well but enough to clear mid-off.
STAT: Rohit Sharma has a great chance to correct the anomaly below... his T20I record at Eden Gardens.
Rohit Sharma at Eden Gardens (before today)
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Average
|100s / 50s
|Tests
|4
|282
|70.50
|1/1
|ODIs
|2
|271
|135.50
|1/0 (264)
|T20Is
|2
|16
|8.00
|-
|IPL
|13
|466
|46.60
|1/3
IND 29/0 after 3 overs: Rohit Sharma has said in the past how he’d like to carry the Eden Gardens in his pocket if he could... and he has started like he means it. Trademark swivel pull for six off Boult. Ishan flicks one for four too. Good over for India.
IND 18/0 after 2 overs: Milne’s first ball was a bit too wide and Ishan flashed at it and got four. And then he got two runs off a mistimed hoick. Finished the over by guiding the ball just wide off second slip for four.
IND 8/0 after 1 over: Two fours for Rohit in the first over, one edged and one hit over the infield. Boult getting some swing and bounce.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are opening the innings for India.
6.38 pm: A look at the playing XIs. Changes in both teams today.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
6.35 pm: India won the toss and elected to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the third and final T20 between India and New Zealand at Kolkata today. With India having already clinched the series, it will be a good opportunity for them to rest some of the seniors ahead of the Test series.
India cruised to a second straight victory over World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Friday, giving new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20 captain Rohit Sharma their first series win.
Set 154 in front of a packed crowd in Ranchi, India crossed the line in the 18th over having lost only three wickets, going some way to avenging their eight-wicket hammering by the Black Caps in the World Cup.