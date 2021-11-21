Paralympians Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar were among the title winners as the Indian Para Badminton team returned a rich haul of medals at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2021 in Kampala.
The Indian contingent finished with a total of 47 Medals including 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals. Kohli, Abu Hubaida, Ammu Mohan were double gold medallists plus a silver each while Manasi Joshi, who recently received confirmation that her category will be present in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, also won two gold medals to go with a bronze.
The result comes on the back of a good outing for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics where badminton made its debut.
Here is the full list of medallists (images courtesy Sports Authority of India, scroll right to view all of them):
