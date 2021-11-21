Paralympians Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar were among the title winners as the Indian Para Badminton team returned a rich haul of medals at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2021 in Kampala.

The Indian contingent finished with a total of 47 Medals including 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals. Kohli, Abu Hubaida, Ammu Mohan were double gold medallists plus a silver each while Manasi Joshi, who recently received confirmation that her category will be present in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, also won two gold medals to go with a bronze.

The result comes on the back of a good outing for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics where badminton made its debut.

Medal Struck🤩

Indian #ParaBadminton team bags 4⃣7⃣ medals including 16 top of the podium finish at Uganda Para Badminton Int'l 2021. Paralympians Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida & Ammu Mohan finished with 2 Gold and 1 Silver each. Congratulations to all💪👏#Badminton #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/oVqVdFaUg7 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 21, 2021

🤩 India Wins 4️⃣7️⃣ 🏅🤩#TeamIndia with a mix of Experienced and Young shuttlers including #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics Medalists bag a total of 47🏅 (1️⃣6️⃣🥇1️⃣4️⃣🥈1️⃣7️⃣🥉)



Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida & Ammu Mohan finished with 2 Gold & 1 Silver each at Uganda Para Badminton Int'l 2021 pic.twitter.com/7Yvw0JCEST — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2021

Here is the full list of medallists (images courtesy Sports Authority of India, scroll right to view all of them):