New Zealand in India 2021 Watch: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian cricketer to hit 150 sixes in T20I cricket Rohit Sharma achieved the feat during the third T20I against NZ. Only New Zealand's Martin Guptill has hit more sixes in men's T20I cricket. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rohit Sharma in action against NZ | Sportzpics / BCCI ICYMI: 𝟏𝟓𝟎 reasons to love Hitman's batting! 🔥Captain Rohit's now smashed a ton and a half maximums in T20Is!#INDvNZ #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/KyZLIP7GkP— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 21, 2021