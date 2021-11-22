Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Monday.

Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (3/10) claimed three wickets in the final over. Haider Ali top-scored with 45 off 38 balls.

Mohammad Wasim (2/15) and Usman Qadir (2/35) earlier claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls for Bangladesh while Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 22 and 20 runs respectively.

Pakistan won the first two matches by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.