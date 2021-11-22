Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has decided to split with Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis.

Under the guidance of Bentinidis, the 27-year-old Bajrang won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo, 2018 Asian Games gold and a bronze medal at the 2019 world championship.

“Yes, I am looking for a new coach for the new Olympic cycle,” Bajrang told PTI.

“There is nothing wrong with Shako, I learnt a lot from him but a new coach can be tried for better results,” he said.

It has been learnt that Bajrang has approached Andriy Stadnik and he is also keen to work with the elite Indian athlete.

WFI may also replace Russian coach Kamal Malikov, attached with Ravi Dahiya, the Tokyo Games silver medallist.