FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Live updates: India trail 1-2 early against France
Updates from the pool B match between India and France in Odisha.
Live updates
Q1: India 1-2 France: India have pulled one back. Not quite sure who scored (looked like Uttam Singh applying the finishing touches from close range from the broken images we saw)
Q1: India 0-2 France, PC India: Good work initially by Sanjay from the right flank and it results in a PC that India will dearly want to convert. six mins to go in Q1.
Q1: India 0-2 France, GOAL FRANCE!!! No 11 MARQUÉ Benjamin is the goalscorer. A stunning move down the right by France, worked well by CLÉMENT Mathis who pulls it back into the middle and it is swept home! WHAT A START!
Q1: India 0-1 France: After the chaotic opening, India are controlling possession now. But no clear cut chances fashioned yet by the men playing in white today.
Q1: India 0-1 France: GOAL, FRANCE! What a start in Odisha. CLÉMENT Timothée (C) scores the opener, via a field goal. A reverse hit after a save was made.
Pool B: Canada, France, India, Poland
Canada 0-1 Poland earlier today. Can India start their title defence with a win?
The national anthems are done, we are all set for pushback.
08.02 pm: We are having technical difficulties with the app, bear with us while we try to get it working.
Here’s the first Indian XI that will get on the pitch in Odisha:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. The Indian youngsters begin their title defence at the a clash against France in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday. The match starts at 8 pm and will be live on Watch Hockey.
Indian men’s senior side created history at the Tokyo Olympics by claiming a bronze medal after 41 years. The junior side would look to add another chapter to a successful 2021 season by retaining the World Cup title, which would be the country’s third. The team first won the World Cup title in 2001 in Australia before reclaiming the crown in the last edition of the event in 2016 in Lucknow.
The junior hockey World Cup is considered a stepping stone for aspiring youngsters to play the game at the senior level as nine players from the 2016 squad represented India at the Tokyo Games. And many members of the Vivek Sagar Prasad-led Indian team would look to showcase their potential.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey Junior World Cup here.
FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup preview: All you need to know about India’s title defence