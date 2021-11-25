Indian table tennis star G Sathiyan advanced to the third round of the Table tennis World Championships in Huston, USA as he beat Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko 4-0 on Thursday.

The Indian won 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 against the world no 179 and was in complete control of the tie throughout.

Amazing day on court today with another 4-0 straight set victory over Vladimir Sidorenko ( RUS) in Men Singles Round of 64 at the 2021 ITTF World 🏓 Championships Finals here in Houston🇺🇸✌️



Onto the next round💪💪 pic.twitter.com/uGaP9k1yLG — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY (@sathiyantt) November 25, 2021

He is the only remaining Indian left in the competition after Ayhikha Mukherjee, lost 5-11, 4-11, 3-11, 4-11 to Hina Hayata of Japan.

Elsewhere men’s doubles India’s Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai lost 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11 to Nigerian opponents while women’s doubles pair of Ayhikha Mukherjee and Madhurika Patkar fell to a 3-11, 7-11, 4-11 defeat against the pair from Singapore.

