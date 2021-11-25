Reigning world champion PV Sindhu reached the Indonesia Open Super 1000 quarterfinals with a straight-games win against Germany’s Yvonne Li in Bali on Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded third in the tournament, needed just 37 minutes to defeat her German opponent 21-12, 21-18.

This is how the two games panned out:

Game 1 and Game 2 Graphs courtesy: Tournament Software

It was a solid win for Sindhu despite Yvonne Li closing things down later on in the second game.

She now faces the winner of Spain’s Beatriz Corrales and Korea’s Sim Yujin (who had defeated sixth seed Michelle Li in the opening round). Both players are ranked outside top 50 (55 and 54).

𝐒𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐇 𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 😎



Two time Olympic medalist- @Pvsindhu1 moved into the quarter finals at #IndonesiaOpen2021 with a comfortable 21-12, 21-18 win over 🇩🇪's Yvonne Li in the pre quarters 🔥



📸: Badminton Photo#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/REfC9IToHZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 25, 2021

Later in the day, Srikant Kidambi, B Sai Praneeth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are in action.

