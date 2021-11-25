Reigning world champion PV Sindhu reached the Indonesia Open Super 1000 quarterfinals with a straight-games win against Germany’s Yvonne Li in Bali on Thursday.
Sindhu, seeded third in the tournament, needed just 37 minutes to defeat her German opponent 21-12, 21-18.
This is how the two games panned out:
It was a solid win for Sindhu despite Yvonne Li closing things down later on in the second game.
She now faces the winner of Spain’s Beatriz Corrales and Korea’s Sim Yujin (who had defeated sixth seed Michelle Li in the opening round). Both players are ranked outside top 50 (55 and 54).
Later in the day, Srikant Kidambi, B Sai Praneeth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are in action.
More to follow...
