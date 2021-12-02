They’ll tell you, ‘India is a heaven for spinners’. The tracks have turn, they have bite, the odd ball keeps low and there are fielders around the bat. It is the kind of place that spinners feel they have a pretty good chance of finding success in.

Indeed, if you are a spinner and you follow cricket around the world, you quickly come to realise that India is the place to be. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have had great success at home and Axar Patel seems to be following in their footsteps too.

But when foreign spinners do come to India, they quickly realise that it isn’t as easy as turning up and finding success. You still need to bowl well and that means finding the right length and pace to bowl at against batters who might even look to attack you. It means finding the right angle of attack and a skipper who knows what the right field is. It isn’t easy even if you are a spinner.

New Zealand’s decision to play three spinners in Kanpur seemed to be a wise decision. The pitch was going to take turn and a ‘horses for courses’ policy dictated more spin in the attack. But while Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson posted great numbers in the Test, the Kiwi spinners failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Ind vs NZ, Kanpur Test NZ spinners in first innings

53.1 overs, 150 runs, 2 wickets Ind spinners in first innings

109.3 overs, 201 runs, 8 wickets NZ spinners in second innings

42 overs, 115 runs, 1 wicket Ind spinners in second innings

79 overs, 98 runs, 8 wickets

There were two main reasons for the Kiwi spinners failing to take wickets. One, they weren’t consistent enough. It meant there was always a poor ball around the corner for the Indian batters to cash in on. Two, Indian batters are more comfortable against spin than they are against pace. The footwork of the home team batters is more assured against spin, they use the crease better against the slower bowlers and that has an impact on how the spinners bowl as well.

The problem, however, isn’t restricted to just Ajaz Patel, William Somerville or Rachin Ravindra. As the table below will tell you, visiting spinners have had very limited success in India since the turn of the century.

Visiting spinners in India (since 2000) Player Span Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR NM Lyon (AUS) 2013-2017 7 34 30.58 3.54 51.7 Danish Kaneria (PAK) 2005-2007 6 31 39.58 3.33 71.1 MS Panesar (ENG) 2006-2012 8 28 38.25 2.81 81.4 GP Swann (ENG) 2008-2012 6 28 28.96 2.83 61.3 M Muralitharan (SL) 2005-2009 6 25 43.48 3.50 74.5 SK Warne (AUS) 2001-2004 6 24 38.58 3.16 73.0 AU Rashid (ENG) 2016-2016 5 23 37.43 3.70 60.6 SNJ O'Keefe (AUS) 2017-2017 4 19 23.26 2.46 56.5 DL Vettori (NZ) 2003-2010 5 19 44.47 2.48 107.2 MM Ali (ENG) 2016-2021 6 18 48.61 3.51 83.0 MJ Leach (ENG) 2021-2021 4 18 28.72 3.21 53.6

The numbers for the pacers are, perhaps, surprisingly better. Many of them are averaging in the 20s and if anything, it shows why teams should simply go with their best bowlers. The good bowlers, invariably give their captain more control over the proceedings and the pressure will often lead to wickets too.

Visiting pacers in India (since 2000) Player Span Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR JM Anderson (ENG) 2006-2021 13 34 29.32 2.65 66.2 JN Gillespie (AUS) 2001-2004 7 33 21.72 2.76 47.1 GD McGrath (AUS) 2001-2004 7 31 19.90 2.22 53.6 DW Steyn (SA) 2008-2015 6 26 21.38 3.45 37.1 A Flintoff (ENG) 2001-2008 8 24 30.45 2.60 70.2 MJ Hoggard (ENG) 2001-2006 6 22 23.31 2.45 56.9 MG Johnson (AUS) 2008-2013 7 21 40.09 3.19 75.3 M Morkel (SA) 2008-2015 8 21 32.28 3.21 60.3 M Ntini (SA) 2004-2008 5 18 27.77 3.13 53.1 TA Boult (NZ) 2012-2016 5 15 38.66 3.34 69.4

Visiting spinners have had success in India in the past. Derek Underwood was superb on sticky wickets, Richie Benaud had a fair bit of success as well and so did Lance Gibbs. But among the recent spin greats, few have managed to do justice to their talent in India.

Muttiah Muralitharan averaged 45.45 for his 40 wickets. Shane Warne averaged 43.11 for his 34 wickets. Nathan Lyon’s numbers are consistent (34 wickets at 30.58) and Graeme Swann picked up 28 wickets at 28.96. The only real standout in the last 20-odd years is Saqlain Mushtaq who claimed 24 wickets at 20.95.

Visiting spinners in India (all-time) Player Span Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR DL Underwood (ENG) 1972-1982 16 54 26.51 2.03 78.0 R Benaud (AUS) 1956-1960 8 52 18.38 1.94 56.7 M Muralitharan (SL) 1994-2009 11 40 45.45 3.16 86.2 LR Gibbs (WI) 1958-1975 9 39 23.38 1.84 76.0 NM Lyon (AUS) 2013-2017 7 34 30.58 3.54 51.7 SK Warne (AUS) 1998-2004 9 34 43.11 3.19 81.0 Danish Kaneria (PAK) 2005-2007 6 31 39.58 3.33 71.1 DL Vettori (NZ) 1999-2010 8 31 44.77 2.61 102.7 Iqbal Qasim (PAK) 1979-1987 10 29 33.86 2.33 87.0 AA Mallett (AUS) 1969-1969 5 28 19.10 1.79 64.0 MS Panesar (ENG) 2006-2012 8 28 38.25 2.81 81.4 GP Swann (ENG) 2008-2012 6 28 28.96 2.83 61.3 PI Pocock (ENG) 1972-1985 9 27 39.44 2.56 92.1 FJ Titmus (ENG) 1964-1964 5 27 27.66 1.87 88.6 Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) 1999-1999 3 24 20.95 2.67 46.9

Contrary to pitch conditions that are usually available in India, visiting pacers have put on a pretty good show. Courtney Walsh leads the charge with an amazing 43 wickets at 18.55 but the other pacers have continued to make solid contributions.

The new ball always gives them a chance and then when reverse swing comes into the picture, the pacers can put the batters on the backfoot.

Pacers all time in India Player Span Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR CA Walsh (WI) 1987-1994 7 43 18.55 2.87 38.7 WW Hall (WI) 1958-1967 8 38 20.94 2.70 46.5 JK Lever (ENG) 1976-1981 8 37 19.75 2.74 43.1 AME Roberts (WI) 1974-1983 7 37 19.81 2.77 42.8 MD Marshall (WI) 1978-1983 9 36 24.61 2.96 49.8 JM Anderson (ENG) 2006-2021 13 34 29.32 2.65 66.2 GD McKenzie (AUS) 1964-1969 8 34 19.26 1.98 58.3 JN Gillespie (AUS) 2001-2004 7 33 21.72 2.76 47.1 GD McGrath (AUS) 1996-2004 8 33 21.30 2.24 56.9 RGD Willis (ENG) 1976-1982 10 32 22.37 2.71 49.5

A look at the numbers of Indian bowlers at home in the last five years shows that while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have dominated the wickets column, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have done their bit too.

The moral of the story is a simple one. Visiting sides need to simply look to play their best bowlers in India. That may still mean playing one spinner or even two if they are good enough but rather than settle for a mediocre spinner, it just makes so much more sense to go with pace. Spin certainly makes inroads but so does good pace.

Indian bowlers in India - last 5 years Player Span Mat Wkts Ave Econ SR R Ashwin 2016-2021 23 124 22.50 2.63 51.2 RA Jadeja 2016-2021 19 88 22.00 2.35 56.0 UT Yadav 2016-2021 17 68 21.47 3.24 39.6 I Sharma 2016-2021 17 41 26.85 2.82 57.0 Mohammed Shami 2017-2019 8 33 19.09 2.98 38.4 AR Patel 2021-2021 4 33 11.24 2.03 33.2 Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2021 4 16 23.81 3.58 39.8 B Kumar 2016-2017 4 12 24.25 2.81 51.7

