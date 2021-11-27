Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup live updates: India take on Poland with quarterfinal spot at stake
Updates from the pool B match between India and Poland in Odisha.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. Stay tuned for updates from the pool B match between India and Poland in Odisha with a quarterfinal spot at stake for both teams.
India bounced back from their loss at the hands of France to defeat Canada in a strong display of attacking play and clinical finishing. Despite Canada’s best efforts, India pushed and probed and then exploited the gaps that they created in the Canadian defence.
Both Sanjay and Player of the Match Hundal Singh scored hat tricks. Canada did rally on the stroke of half-time through a well-taken penalty corner from Chris Tardif but they were chasing shadows for much of the 60 minutes.
