IPL retention live updates: CSK retain Dhoni, Jadeja; PBKS leave Rahul out, SRH leave Rashid out
Follow for live updates of Indian Premier League team retentions ahead of a major reset for the tournament.
Live updates
Summary of players retained by the eight existing franchises:
- RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj
- MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard
- SRH: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad
- PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh
- CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad
- DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje
- KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine
- RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Some reactions to the retentions here:
10.30 pm: So... here’s how things stand. Punjab Kings set to have a busy auction. Again. MI, KKR, DC, and CSK have retained four players and have least purse remaining. No surprise there, as the four franchises who value continuity the most.
Official RR retentions:
Sanju Samson: Rs 14 cr
Jos Buttler: Rs 10 cr
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 4 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 62 cr
Official KKR retentions:
Andre Russell: Rs 12 cr
Varun CV: Rs 8 cr
Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 8 cr
Sunil Narine: Rs 6 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 48 cr
Official DC retentions:
Rishabh Pant: Rs 16 cr
Axar Patel: Rs 9 cr
Prithvi Shaw: Rs 7.5 cr
Anrich Nortje: Rs 6.5 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 47.5 cr
And Parth Jindal makes a significant statement that he hopes the IPL has a relook at the auctions as it is not far to dismantle a squad after a few years.
Official CSK retentions:
Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 16 cr
MS Dhoni: Rs 12 cr
Moeen Ali: Rs 8 cr
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 6 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 48 cr
The SRH CEO K Shammi seems to hint that the franchise will try their best to bring back Rashid through the auction. Draft permitting, of course.
Official SRH retentions:
Kane Williamson: Rs 14 cr
Abdul Samad: Rs 4 cr
Umran Malik: Rs 4 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 68 cr
(And there we have it, the big news of the day: No Rashid Khan for SRH)
Anil Kumble says the franchise wanted to retain captain KL Rahul, but he chose to enter the auctions (or if reports are to be believed, the draft for the new teams) and they respect his decision
Official Punjab Kings retentions:
Mayank Agarwal: Rs 14 cr
Arshdeep Singh: Rs 4 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 72 cr
Rohit Sharma (not verbatim): It was always going to be the toughest retention this year. We have had solid, solid players and to release them was absolutely heartbreaking. But we’ve got four players, including myself, and hopefully we can form a good core for the team. The immediate goal is to form a solid team, we’ll try to find the right players and fill the spots. Our scouts are doing a fantastic job keeping an eye on the cricket in India and around the world, I have complete faith in them.
And yes, the budget remaining for MI now: Rs 48 cr
MI owner Akash Ambani says this is always the toughest part of the running a franchise, and the decisions have not been easy. Surprised, MI fans, that Ishan Kishan doesn’t feature? Tweet to us @thefield_in.
Official Mumbai Indians updates:
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16 cr
Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 12 cr
Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 8 cr
Kieron Pollard: Rs 6 cr
Budget remaining for MI: Rs 48 cr
A quick snippet from Virat Kohli (quotes not verbatim): The journey continues, I’ve been retained by RCB. This means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come, I have a good feeling about what’s to come in the coming seasons. The fans and management have been amazing. I’m very, very grateful and excited. It will be a new version of me but I’ll be there with my heart and soul.
KKR retentions: Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer & Sunil Narine have been retained, the franchise tweet. Values yet to be known.
OFFICIAL RCB RETENTIONS:
Virat Kohli: Rs 15 cr
Glenn Maxwell: Rs 11 cr
Md Siraj: Rs 7 cr
Budget remaining: Rs 57 cr
The Star Sports broadcast is underway and we are told we will listen from owners too. That should be good.
09.30 pm: As we get ready for the off-season drama again in the men’s IPL, just a moment to wonder what is stopping the BCCI from doing this for the women cricketers too.
REPLUG: The need for a women’s IPL crystal clear, if it wasn’t already
There has been some social media buzz for sure, and franchises have been bidding farewell to the class of 2021 as it has been called. Not many teams will look the same next year, of course.
09.22 pm: No official announcements from franchises yet but a few details have, of course, come out in the media already. Either way, some surprise decisions have been made, that much we know. Hopefully in the next hour or so, there will be insights into what went into the decision-making, apart from the decisions itself being made official.
Also read: Talking points ahead of IPL retentions
09.15 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Indian Premier League team retentions. Ahead of a major reset for the tournament, with two new teams joining in from next season, the existing eight franchises will confirm tonight who are the players that will be retained. It is the first step in the resetting process for the league. Some choices are obvious, some not... and officially, we should know shortly who the franchises are willing to reduce their budget for at the upcoming auction.