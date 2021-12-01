IPL 2022 Watch: I believe the best is yet to come, says Virat Kohli after being retained by RCB The former skipper was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL “The amazing journey at RCB continues. 3 more years with this franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come.” - @imVkohli We and the RCB fans love you too, King Kohli. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/63rkMcPcCO— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli RCB IPL Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments