Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup quarterfinal live updates: India 0-1 Belgium at HT, Tiwari scores
Follow live updates from the high-stakes clash between defending champions India and 2016 runners-up Belgium.
Q1: Goalless
Q2: India take a 1-0 lead into half time.
India coach Graham Reid: Started slow to be honest, luckily they didn’t get any PCs. We started to wake up and now we need to consolidate.
HALF TIME: India lead 1-0 in what’s been a very watchable match so far. No surprise, goal from a PC. Sanjay turns creator today. India will be the happier side at the moment. But... as we have seen in two of the quarterfinals today, expect some late drama.
HALF TIME, Belgium 0-1 India: A 21st minute goal is the difference between the two sides. India GK Pawan forced into a late scrambling save but must say, the defending champions are in the front deservingly. Solid performance so far.
Q2, Belgium 0-1 India: Belgium with a lot of possession to close the half, India staying solid in defence.
Q2, Belgium 0-1 India: Dragged wide! But seems Pawan had it covered anyway. Three mins left, India hold on to the lead in this half.
Q2, Belgium 0-1 India: Now good work down the left byline by Belgium and they have their first PC. India have Pawan in goal now.
Q2, Belgium 0-1 India: India come forward again and the plan seems to be try and win PCs at the moment. In the process, friendly fire! One of the forwards gets hit on the back. Ouch.
Q2, Belgium 0-1 India: GOAL INDIA!!! Wonderful awareness from Sanjay, a variation worked to perfection as he fakes a drag flick and rounds it for Sharda Nand Tiwari who rifles it in.
Q2, Belgium 0-0 India: A brilliant overlap from Sanjay and from the right flank again, India win a PC. India have been superb from PCs in this tournament. Big chance here.
Q2, Belgium 0-0 India: That was actually a great defensive play by Sanjay in defence. And now the first green card of the night, goes to Sunil. India have had discipline issues in the tournament. Will Belgium make them pay here?
Q2 begins, Belgium 0-0 India: Coach Reid can be happy with what he say. Back for Q2. India under pressure early on and a superb cross from the right flank is somehow cleared away.
END OF Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: CHANCES FOR INDIA! Araijeet Singh Hundal with a great piece of play to make space but a tackle comes in just as he was about to take a shot. And shortly after another chance for India, a shot comes in from left. Saved. End of Q1 shortly. Cagey but gripping.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: Prashant in goal for now, but expect him to rotate with Pawan. The Indian defence having to stay alert here. Neither side has created a big chance yet.
Q1: BEL 0-0 IND: Belgium started on the front foot, dominated possession but India have grown into this match as the quarter has progressed. Nice flow to the game now.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: More joy for India down the right flank as they win the ball back high up and move forward. Looking for a PC, still no luck on that front.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: Superb play down the right byline (seemed like Vishnukant) and the cut back goes through a crowd of players, no leg or deflection to aid India.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: More pressure on the Indian goal from Belgium. India hanging on at the moment. 5 mins gone.
As was the case in the previous matches, seems like a small crowd has been allowed in. Also in attendance is a former winner of this event in Harmanpreet Singh and a few other members of the senior team.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: India come forward after a good long ball is controlled well. But no shot on goal. Belgium will be wary of conceding PCs.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: All Belgium in the early stages of this match. Dominating possession, up tempo play. India soaking the pressure so far.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India: PUSHBACK!
Indeed, no Maninder Singh in the squad today. Sanjay meanwhile will look to add to his 8 goals so far.
7.31 pm: The players are starting to make their way onto the pitch. Classic colours for both sides. Blue for India, red for Belgium. The winners of this match will face Germany.
Following their silver medal at the 2016 Men’s Junior World Cup competition in Lucknow, India – Belgium’s greatest performance in the competition – the Junior Red Lions will be determined to go one place better this time around. For India, a chance to get past one of the best structures in the world and show where they stand. This promises to be a cracking contest. Can Vivek Sagar Prasad and Co pull this off?
Belgium head coach Jeroen Baart was well aware of India’s threat from penalty corners:
“India were very efficient (with penalty corners). There are three boys (Sanjay, Hundal and Tiwari) who are very good in PC conversions. Very good with drag-filck, very aggressive on the rebound. It is obviously a big threat.
“For us, it starts with defending with a really high sprint outside the circle and don’t fall on the trap of giving easy PCs away. If we give away PCs, we really depend on our first runners, we rely on our goalkeepers. We rely on our defensive structure.”— via PTI
07.23 pm: In the earlier matches today:
Six-time champions Germany and Argentina earned hard-fought wins over Spain and Netherlands respectively, while France cruised past Malaysia to enter the semifinals. Germany needed an equaliser with seconds left before winning a shootout while Argentina prolonged Netherlands’ wait for this title courtesy a late own goal.
The Indian starting XI for the match. Notable absentee is No 13 Maninder Singh who had a great start to the tournament with his creativity shining bright. He had to go off injured in the previous match. Sanjay has been the main goal-scorer, with his prowess from the penalty corners.
India
How they qualified: Host nation
Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 1st, 2013 – 10th, 2009 – 9 th, 2005 – 4 th , 2001 – 1 st, 1997 – 2 nd, 1985 – 5 th, 1982 – 5 th, 1979 – 5 th
Belgium
How they qualified: 5 th Place – EuroHockey Junior Championship
Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 2 nd , 2013 – 6 th, 2009 – 11th, 2005 – 11th, 1997 – 12th, 1985 – 11th
07.10 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup. Stay tuned for updates from the high-stakes clash between defending champions India and 2016 runners-up Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India would be banking on their attacking instinct and drag-flicking prowess to outwit European giants Belgium in the quarterfinal of the tournament in Odisha on Wednesday. One of the title favourites, India were slow to get off the blocks as they were stunned 4-5 by France before they got their acts together and outplayed Canada 13-1 and Poland 8-2 to finish second in Pool B and qualify for the knockout round.
Belgium, meanwhile, finished top of Pool A after two wins and a draw against Malaysia.
It promises to be a cracking contest. Pushback at 730 pm IST and the match is live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.