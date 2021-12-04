The Board of Control for Cricket in India have decided to go ahead with the Indian men’s cricket team’s tour of South Africa but have postponed the T20I series according to board Secretary Jay Shah.

India were set to tour South Africa for three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals but the board has decided to play the T20I series at a later date owing to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has been reported in the country.

“BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date,” Shah told ANI.

The matches are likely to be held behind closed doors but for Cricket South Africa, their financial health depends on the India team’s visit as multi-million dollar TV rights are at stake.

For BCCI, one of the biggest positives has been India A team’s ongoing tour of South Africa, where they are engaged in three-match Test series.

However, the issue that BCCI will have to deal with is what happens to the squad on their return from South Africa. The Indian government have specific rules for passenger returning from the Rainbow Nation.

India play South Africa in the first Test at Johannesburg on December 17.

