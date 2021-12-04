BWF World Tour Finals, women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi
All the live updates from Sindhu’s semi-final in Bali against second seed Yamaguchi.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 21-15, 4-2 Akane Yamaguchi: The second game starts off with one of the longer rallies we have seen so far, went Sindhu’s way. Points exchanged for 2-2, and then Sindhu with two really up-tempo points to keep AY on the backfoot.
PV Sindhu 21-15 Akane Yamaguchi: FIRST GAME, PVS! Terrific straight smash, not returned by Akane and it is the first game point that is converted by the Indian. Efficient from her so far, AY a bit erratic. Not the highest quality of badminton we have seen from both players but Sindhu’s downward shots causing the Japanese plenty of trouble.
PV Sindhu 20-15 Akane Yamaguchi: AY on the backfoot, sends a half-smash wide and game points for Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 19-15 Akane Yamaguchi: AY has not been getting the length right on the lifts and clears from the near side. Errors galore at the moment from her. Sindhu then tries a flick serve that goes long. Both players perhaps guilty of overthinking at the moment. A lucky net chord for Sindhu and a handy lead.
PV Sindhu 16-14 Akane Yamaguchi: Both players moving each other on the diagonals across courts. A superb 25-shot rally, Sindhu almost gets the punch clear crosscourt perfect, but keyword almost. It is just wide when AY had seemingly given up on that point. Next rally is killed with a superb straight smash and a roar to go with it.
PV Sindhu 14-13 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu recovers from being off-balance in a rally to then win it on an error from AY. AY wins the next point with a body smash. Neither player getting away with this game.
PV Sindhu 13-12 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu trying to play as many downward shots as possible, making AY work hard at the net. Akane is responding with some terrific touch-play too when possible. It’s like a chess match at the moment. Not many rallies now.
PV Sindhu 11-9 Akane Yamaguchi: Streaky start from both players. Run of points one way then the other. But it is Sindhu who has a two-point lead at the mid-game interval.
PV Sindhu 9-9 Akane Yamaguchi: Both players going on mini-runs at the moment. Sindhu opens up a 9-6 lead and then AY makes it 9-9.
PV Sindhu 7-6 Akane Yamaguchi: And here we go. The rallies are starting to get longer. As they almost always are when these two are close to their best. Sindhu’s run of points comes to a close at 5. AY gets two shuttles to land perfectly within the lines to retake the lead. Sindhu then ups the pace and kills two rallies with great downward shots.
PV Sindhu 4-4 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu playing with a bit more control now. Run of four points for both shuttlers to start off.
PV Sindhu 2-4 Akane Yamaguchi: A couple of shuttles sent wide by AY now and Sindhu is on board.
PV Sindhu 0-3 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu challenges the line call right away! Don’t usually see that... and it is so close. Millimeters on the line, in. Sindu misses the line the next up. Close calls.
PV Sindhu 0-0 Akane Yamaguchi: Akane to serve... here we go.
Warm-ups done. Sindhu has chosen side after winning the toss. She must be ready for a long battle, that’s a smart call.
2.35 pm: Sindhu has been reaching semifinals consistently on tour this year... the final has proved elusive in the recent past. The Indian has now lost the last five semifinals she has played in, starting from All England 2021. Can she end that run today?
In the Indonesia Masters, their latest meeting, Akane Yamaguchi had the better of PV Sindhu in fairly comprehensive manner.
02.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s singles semifinal at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali where PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi. It’s chapter 21 of their brilliant rivalry. A spot in the final is at stake where rising Korean star An Seyoung awaits.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, started the season finale in Bali with two wins against Line Christophersen and Yvonne Li. In the third match of the group, she lost in an engrossing battle against world no. 10 Chochuwong, going down 12-21 21-19 14-21 in a match that lasted an hour and 11 minutes. It was Sindhu’s third loss to the 2016 world junior champion Chochuwong in seven meetings.
Sindhu thus finished in the second position in Group A, behind top seed Chochuwong who earlier lost against the red-hot An Seyoung.
