This is what dreams are made of, said New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after the end of day’s play in Mumbai on Friday. He had picked up four wickets... all four that fell in India’s innings. A couple of special ones in there. Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck. Virat Kohli (rather controversially) for a duck. The hero of the Kanpur Test in Shreyas Iyer.

Oh, the dream was only getting started it would now seem.

The left-arm spinner finished with all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings of the second Test on Saturday, becoming only the third man in cricket history to achieve the feat.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

Born in Mumbai, Ajaz made it a special homecoming. Even before the match began, he spoke about how special it was to come to Mumbai and play Test cricket. And it became a whole lot more memorable by the time India’s first innings came to an end.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford.

Indian spin ace Anil Kumble is the only other player ever to do so, against Pakistan in 1999 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

Ajaz rattled India in the first session with wickets in successive balls to be on a hat-trick before overnight batsman Mayank Agarwal scored 150 to help India to a challenging total.

Ajaz sent back Agarwal, who started the day on 120 with India on 221-4, to break a 67-run stand involving Axar Patel, who made 52.

The wily spinner soon got Axar lbw and wrapped up the Indian innings to be surrounded by jubilant Kiwi players.

One of the toughest feats in cricket: Reactions to Ajaz Patel taking ten wickets in an innings

Pause, rewind, play: Jim Laker and the cricketing record that is unlikely to be ever broken

10-wicket hauls in Test cricket Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Opposition Ground Match start date Jim Laker (ENG) 51.2 23 53 10 v Australia Manchester 26 Jul 1956 Anil Kumble (IND) 26.3 9 74 10 v Pakistan Delhi 4 Feb 1999 Ajaz Patel (NZ) 47.5 12 119 10 v India Mumbai 3 Dec 2021

The scorecard is something Ajaz Patel will never forget in his life:

Disney+Hotstar

Here’s a look at the best figures in men’s Test cricket history:

Ajaz Patel’s feat ensured that the 10-wicket club remains exclusive for spinners.

Taking all ten wickets in a Test innings

1956 - Jim Laker (3rd inns of match)

1999 - Anil Kumble (4th inns)

2021 - AJAZ PATEL (1st inns)



@BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ — Swamp (@sirswampthing) December 4, 2021

Ajaz also became the first bowler to pick up 10 in an innings away from home (Home away from home, if you will.)

Best away figures in a men's Test innings Player Runs Wkts Inns Opposition Ground Start Date AY Patel (NZ) 119 10 1 v India Mumbai 3 Dec 2021 GA Lohmann (ENG) 28 9 2 v South Africa Johannesburg 2 Mar 1896 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 52 9 1 v Australia Brisbane 8 Nov 1985 M Muralitharan (SL) 65 9 3 v England The Oval 27 Aug 1998 Sarfraz Nawaz (PAK) 86 9 4 v Australia Melbourne 10 Mar 1979 SF Barnes (ENG) 103 9 3 v South Africa Johannesburg 26 Dec 1913 KA Maharaj (SA) 129 9 1 v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) 20 Jul 2018

Ajaz Patel, during the course of the spell, became the first New Zealander to pick up more than 7 wickets vs India in an innings. By the time he was done, he became the proud owner of the best figures in history by a New Zealand bowler in men’s Test cricket.

Best figures by NZ bowlers Player Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date AY Patel 119 10 2.48 1 v India Mumbai 3 Dec 2021 Sir RJ Hadlee 52 9 2.19 1 v Australia Brisbane 8 Nov 1985

Here are some more stats from the incredible feat:

The last time a bowler took all 10 in the first innings of the match in a first-class game was Debasis Mohanty, East Zone v South Zone, Duleep Trophy, Jan 2001. One of his victims: new India coach Rahul Dravid (caught for 0 by Deep Dasgupta, who's been commentating on Patel's 10) — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 4, 2021

No bowler in the last 20 years has dismissed all 11 batters in a Test match. Ajaz Patel can do it if he dismisses Umesh Yadav in the second innings. #IndvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 4, 2021

Last time a spinner took all 10 in the opening innings of a first-class match: Jim Laker, Surrey v Australians, May 1956.

Last time a left-arm spinner did so: Charlie Parker, Glos v Somerset, July 1921.#INDvNZ — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 4, 2021

Best figures by a left-arm bowler in Test cricket:

10/119 - Ajaz Patel🇳🇿 v IND, 2021

9/127 - Rangana Herath🇱🇰 v PAK, 2014

9/129 - Keshav Maharaj🇿🇦 v SL, 2018

8/11 - Johnny Briggs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v SA, 1889



Unlike batting, the bowling charts aren't dominated by left armers.#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2021

All stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru