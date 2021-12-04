New Zealand in India 2021 Watch: ‘Congratulations, welcome to the club’ – Anil Kumble’s message to 10-wicket hero Ajaz Patel New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became the third man in the history of Test cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in one innings. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Ajaz Patel | AFP "Every time you go out there, people will expect you to get 10-fer." - @anilkumble1074As #AjazPatel receives a 𝑱𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒐 welcome to the club, here's what Anil Kumble had to say!#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #10Wickets pic.twitter.com/CP9Sgm53SG— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 4, 2021 Data check: 10 wickets in a Test innings – New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ajaz Patel Anil Kumble New Zealand tour of India India vs New Zealand Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments