BWF World Tour Finals, women’s singles final live updates: PV Sindhu takes on An Seyoung
All the live updates from the women’s singles final in Bali.
Live updates
An Seyoung 4-0 PV Sindhu: Wow, that’s a fast start from the Korean. And she is letting Sindhu know it as well. Four very short points.
PV Sindhu 0-0 An Seyoung: ASY to serve. Sindhu chose sides we are told.
PV Sindhu is yet to beat the 19-year-old An Seyoung in two attempts. Sindhu is actually yet to take game off the Korean. Today is a big match. And we know how Sindhu loves a big match.
12.27 pm: There are three matches where a Bali hat-trick of titles were at stake. First in women’s doubles, the Korean pair of Kim/Kong, clearly so much fresher from having a break on semifinals day, have ended the hat-trick hopes for Matsuyama/Shida. Rather surprisingly short WD final. And now a little while earlier, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai have done it. What a year! Stunning, a hat-trick of titles in Thailand at the start of the year followed by a hat-trick in Bali at the end of the year. A somersault from Sapsiree to celebrate the feat.
Now over to An Seyoung who is also on a hat-trick.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the BWF World Tour Finals. Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will be taking on the in-form South Korean teenager An Seyoung in the women’s singles final.
Sindhu entered the summit clash with a hard-fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.
In the other semi-final, An Seyoung beat Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 25-23 21-17.
It promises to be a tough test for Sindhu as the Korean is looking for her third title in three weeks in Bali, having earlier clinched Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open without dropping a single game. She also has a 2-0 record against Sindhu. The Indian who has won this tournament in the past once, will be looking to step up her game, as she does, for a big match to defeat one of the most in-form shuttlers in the world at the moment.
