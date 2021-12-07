Field Watch Watch: A marvellous catch at Marvel Stadium in Big Bash League by Jake Fraser-McGurk In the match against Adelaide Strikers, the Aussie teenager playing for Melbourne Renegades, pulled off his own superhero move. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Jake Fraser-McGurk | Screengranb / @BBL Jake Fraser-McGurk plucks an INSANE grab!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YT18EE0BBR— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BBL Big Bas League Marvel Stadium Jake Fraser-McGurk Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments