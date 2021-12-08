Australia’s fast bowling attack ripped through England to dismiss the visitors for 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Test at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc bowled England opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the series and wickets followed regularly thereafter, despite a brief fightback from Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35).

Australia’s Pat Cummins enjoyed a memorable debut as Test captain, taking 5-38.

Five-wkt hauls in the first Test as Aussie captain

6/155 - George Giffen at MCG 1894

5/38 - Pat Cummins at Brisbane 2021#Ashes #Ashes2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2021

Pakistan’s Imran Khan had the best bowling average in his time as skipper of the national side. He claimed 187 wickets at an incredible average of 20.26.

For India, Kapil Dev claimed 111 wickets in his 34 Tests in charge at an average of 26.35. The best Indian bowling captain in terms of bowling average though was Bishan Singh Bedi, who averaged 24.82 for his 106 wickets.

Best bowling averages as captain Player Span Mat Wkts Ave SR Imran Khan (PAK) 1982-1992 48 187 20.26 49.2 R Benaud (AUS) 1958-1963 28 138 25.78 77.6 GS Sobers (WI) 1965-1972 39 117 34.00 92.8 DL Vettori (NZ) 2007-2011 32 116 33.38 79.9 Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1983-1987 34 111 26.35 60.5 Wasim Akram (PAK) 1993-1999 25 107 23.35 50.8 BS Bedi (INDIA) 1976-1978 22 106 24.82 68.6 SM Pollock (SA) 2000-2003 26 103 21.36 56.6 JO Holder (WI) 2015-2020 37 100 26.76 63.1 CA Walsh (WI) 1994-1997 22 85 25.71 57.3 RGD Willis (ENG) 1982-1984 18 77 21.59 45.6 Waqar Younis (PAK) 1993-2003 17 67 23.47 40.3 Data courtesy ESPNCricinfo

Best figures in a innings by a captain Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Team Opposition Ground Match Date N Kapil Dev 30.3 6 83 9 India v West Indies Ahmedabad 12 Nov 1983 Imran Khan 20.1 4 60 8 Pakistan v India Karachi 23 Dec 1982 HMRKB Herath 23.0 6 63 8 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe Harare 6 Nov 2016 N Kapil Dev 38.0 6 106 8 India v Australia Adelaide 13 Dec 1985 CA Walsh 20.4 7 37 7 West Indies v New Zealand Wellington 10 Feb 1995 Imran Khan 19.1 5 40 7 Pakistan v England Leeds 2 Jul 1987 IWG Johnson 22.2 10 44 7 Australia v West Indies Georgetown 26 Apr 1955 AR Border 26.0 10 46 7 Australia v West Indies Sydney 26 Jan 1989 Intikhab Alam 21.0 3 52 7 Pakistan v New Zealand Dunedin 7 Feb 1973 Imran Khan 25.3 11 52 7 Pakistan v England Birmingham 29 Jul 1982 Data courtesy ESPNCricinfo