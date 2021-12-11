ATK Mohun Bagan were left searching for a return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in the 2021-’22 Indian Super League match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Liston Colaco’s 18th-minute strike was cancelled by Vladimir Koman (45’) right before halftime. Chennaiyin are yet to face defeat as they go third on the table with 8 points. The Mariners continue to be outside the top four with 7 points.

After creating a few chances in the opening moments, ATK Mohun Bagan finally got the breakthrough in the 18th minute. Liston Colaco banged home after the ball kissed the underside of the crossbar as Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to open the scoring.

Earlier in the 16th minute, Ashutosh Mehta showed excellent skill and tried to create a chance from the right flank. CFC defenders intercepted the attack before he could hand the ball over to Manvir Singh.

Chennaiyin FC grew into the game with captain Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the center of the attacks around the half-hour mark but they could not do any damage to ATKMB.

In the 41st minute, CFC got a corner which could have been a goal but ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was on point. However, in the 45th minute, Vladimir Koman gave Amrinder no chance and equalised. Polish striker Lukasz assisted Koman from a throw-in which caught the Bagan defence off-guard.

Post the break, Hugo Boumous and Roy showed glimpses of their link-up play but Chennaiyin remained resolute. It was Edwin from Chennaiyin who could have handed his team but was unlucky in his attempt.

Bagan brought in David Williams surprisingly in the dying embers of the game but he could make an impact as both sides split points.