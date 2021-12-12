Badminton World C’ships live updates: Vitidsarn crashes out early, Indians to take the court later
All the live updates from Day 1.
Live updates
2.25 pm: The in-form Vitidsarn crashes out against China’s Lu, who put in a very disciplined performance to win 21-16, 21-12. The former World No 7 was in fine from right from the start against his Thai opponent and wrap up the win in 47 minutes.
2.21 pm: The first game was a cliffhanger but Ou and Feng found their rhythm after that to beat Nohr and Magelund 23-21, 21-14 in 36 minutes.
2.19 pm: Fine win for Matsui and Takeuchi over Greco and Strobl in the men’s doubles. They were never in trouble and closed out the match 21-12, 21-12 in 29 minutes.
2.03 pm: Lu takes the first game in some style. The Chinese player took the early lead and played a solid game. Vitidsarn had an encouraging second half but it remains to be seen whether drift played a part in this.
1.50 pm: Vitidsarn vs Lu Guang Zu to kick things off. A bit too good for the first round but that is how it goes in the World Championships. That’s on court 2. Three Indian matches on court 1 to finish the PM session.