BWF World Championships, day 2 live updates: HS Prannoy headlines Indian action
Follow live updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships in Huelva, Spain.
Live updates
1.39 pm: The second match on court two will be the first match featuring Indians today. The mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad will be up against Denmark’s Mai Surrow and Mathias Thyrri.
India’s schedule for day two:
Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships in Huelva, Spain.