India’s HS Prannoy fought back from a game down to beat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in his men’s singles match but the country’s doubles pairs suffered heavy defeats to make first round exits from the BWF World Badminton Championship on Monday.

Having lost the first game, Prannoy came back remarkably to win 13-21 21-18 21-19 in a contest that stretched to one hour and 11 minutes.

In the last match of the day, a solid performance from Arjun and Kapila got India its first doubles win at this edition. The duo beat Mathias Thyrri-Daniel Lundgaard 21-18, 21-17.

The Indian pair will face Ivanov-Sozanov from Russia next.

However, Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a crushing 8-21 4-21 loss to Denmark’s Thyrri and Mai Surrow, the mixed doubles first-round match lasting barely 21 minutes in all.

Then, in a men’s doubles match, India’s Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to the Chinese duo of Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21 14-21. The winners took just 32 minutes to seal the match in their favour and progress to the next round of the prestigious tournament.

Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match to Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 20-22 16-21.

The biggest upset of the day, though, was Viktor Axelsen getting knocked out of the competition. The Danish World No 1, who had a dream 2021, was defeated in the first round by a brilliant Loh Kean Yew. The Malaysian won 14-21, 21-9, 21-6.