BWF World Championships, day 3 live updates: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth all in action
All the live updates from Day 3.
BWF World C’ships, India’s schedule for day three:
Live updates
Men’s singles, round of 32, Kenta Nishimoto [15] 3-5 Lakshya Sen: Kevin Cordon awaits the winner of this match by the way. The Guatemalan Olympic star will be watching on you’d assume with keen interest. Meanwhile, a good run of points for Lakshya.
Men’s singles, round of 32, Kenta Nishimoto [15] 1-1 Lakshya Sen: With just two ranks between them this is a tough 2nd round match for Lakshya Sen. But in this quarter, Nishimoto is now the highest (only) seeded player left. Whoever wins this match should (on paper) be a medal favourite from here on.
Men’s singles, round of 32: Coming up next, as the commentator put it just now, could be the match of the day on Court 1. Lakshya Sen takes on world No 17 Kenta Nishimoto in this all top-20 first-round clash. One of those cruel tricks the draw in badminton tournaments throw up ever so often, but hey, it is part of the deal. This will be their first meeting on tour.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 18-21 Malaysia [9]: A good battle in the second game but the Malaysians close it out in straight games.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 17-20 Malaysia [9]: Match points now for the Malaysians as they step up their game just in time.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 16-17 Malaysia [9]: What a terrific rally! Sharma and Parikh play a superb point to make this a 1-point game.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 15-17 Malaysia [9]: Well, there is life in this one still. 5 straight points for the Indians now, for the second time in the second game.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 10-15 Malaysia [9]: Flurry of points now for the Malaysian pair. Seven on the trot.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 10-11 Malaysia [9]: The Indians did well to have the lead on a few occasions in this phase of play but the Malaysian pair win three points on the trot to go into the interval with a 1-point lead.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 8-6 Malaysia [9]: This is better from the Indians, they are starting to induce some more errors from the Malaysians. Keeping the shuttle in play longer.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21 Malaysia [9]: The Malaysians lead from start to front to take the first game comfortably.
Mixed doubles R32, India 6-14 Malaysia [9]: Parikh has played some good points from the back of the court, but there is not enough discipline from the Indian pair at the moment. Too many errors. Sharma struggling a bit.
Mixed doubles R32, India 4-11 Malaysia [9]: All short points early on in this match and the Malaysians are on song. They had a first-round bye because of their seeding. The Indians too had a first-round bye, as their opponents withdrew.
01.30 pm: We start off with mixed doubles on court 1 and Indian action straight away. A tough test for world No 104 Saurabh SHARMA and Anoushka PARIKH (they have been in the top 50) against 9th seeds TAN Kian Meng and LAI Pei Jing of Malaysia.
01.25 pm: HS Prannoy, India’s former top 10 player and a giant killer of repute, started off his campaign with a superb comeback against 9th seed Ng Ka Long Angus. Shame we couldn’t watch the match as it was on court 3, but it was a rollercoaster alright.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will begin title defence today when she takes on Martina Repiska in the second round.
It shapes up to be a crucial day for Indians at the marquee event as Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also kick off their campaigns amid hopes of making a deep run in the event. Former World No 1 Srikanth Kidambi also returns for his second round match.
