Greg Stewart reiterated his status as one of the best players in the league this season with a spectacular first-half hat-trick. Jamshedpur FC rode on his heroics to breeze past Odisha FC and climb to second in the points table, in the Indian Super League 2021-’22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Tuesday.

Stewart scored three different yet stunning goals in the 4th, 21st and 35th minutes to crown Peter Hartley’s effort in the 3rd minute as the ‘away’ side made Odisha look ordinary despite this being their best start to the season.

The result means Jamshedpur leapfrog from fifth to second in the points table with 11 points from six games. Odisha are in fourth position having nine points from five games.

Watch the highlights of the match here: