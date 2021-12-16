BWF World Championships, day 5 live updates: PV Sindhu reaches quarterfinal yet again
All the live updates from Day 5 of the badminton World Championships.
Live updates
Women’s doubles, India vs Thailand: Sindhu’s match done, now we have Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy against the sixth seeds Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul, against whom the Indians have a 0-6 record. Their four meetings this year have all been straight-game wins for the Thai pair. The Indians have however been in really good recent form.
PV Sindhu at World Championships: Still hasn’t lost before the quarterfinal
2013: Semifinal
2014: Semifinal
2015: Quarterfinal
2017: Final
2018: Final
2019: Champion
2021: Reaches QF
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-18 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu nails a straight smash and is into the quarterfinal yet again at Worlds! As if by destiny, near identical time the two matches finish. Sindhu vs TTY once again.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 20-18 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Delightful rally, this goes Sindhu’s way! Power game to the fore. Match points for the Indian as TTY just finishes her match.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 19-18 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Well, well. Another lovely rally from both players and in the end Sindhu sends a clear long!
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 19-17 Pornpawee Chochuwong: PC has the serve back, and Sindhu misses a forehand block. Not over just yet.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 19-15 Pornpawee Chochuwong: And Sindhu eggs herself on with another round-the-head crosscourt winner! Two points away now. (Sindhu has never lost at the Worlds before QF, mind you)
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 18-15 Pornpawee Chochuwong: And another delightful crosscourt net winner from PC. Well, well.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 18-14 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu needed to end that mini resurgence and she does so with a brilliant downward crosscourt shot. PC gets the serve back with another casual winner at the net. She has played some lovely shots, just too many errors otherwise.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 17-13 Pornpawee Chochuwong: This is a good phase for PC. Three straight points. The third with a lovely clear over Sindhu, that’s not easy to do.
On court 1: TTY has a 11-6 lead in the decider against Gilmour.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 17-11 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Might already be late but if Chochuwong wants a shot at this match, she needs a run of points now. Wins a lovely long rally to get the serve back.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 17-10 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Utterly in control at the moment, the Indian.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-9 Pornpawee Chochuwong: A long rally goes PC’s way as she finds the line with a drop this time but Sindhu responds with a searing straight smash. And then sucks PC into the net and plays a nice lift. TTY meanwhile has raced to 6-2 in the decider.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 13-8 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu can only smile wryly as a line call that she challenged is off by a hair’s width. But the Indian is not letting up on the intensity at all here, wonderful to see. Stays ahead by 5 points.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 11-6 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu wins the longest rally of the match (24 shots) as PC sends a drop just wide. And she opens up a nice lead into the interval. Meanwhile, Gilmour takes the 2nd game! From 20-12, TTY made it 19-20 but the Scot closes it out.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 7-4 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu’s super crosscourt lift lands just in and the challenge doesn’t help. Error from PC and then another nice winner from Sindhu. Good lead here.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 4-4 Pornpawee Chochuwong: And four straight points for PC! Including a sensational net exchange that goes the Thai’s way after a delightful crosscourt. Sindhu with a “come on” a PC sends a lift long.
Ashish Magotra: Sindhu forcing quite a few of the errors too but we will see whether drift played a role now
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13, 3-0 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Well that’s one way to consolidate the opening game. Imposing start from Sindhu to the second game, injecting pace right away. Looks like she recognises the importance of a good start here. And meanwhile, Gilmour lead 14-8 in the 2nd game vs TTY!
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 21-13 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Solid, solid start from Sindhu. The second half was much better than the first for the Indian as she produced a few lovely winners. Still feels like the game would be tighter if the Thai cleans up her errors.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 20-13 Pornpawee Chochuwong: PC has missed the lines far too often. Seven game points for Sindhu.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 19-11 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Nothing tidy about that winner... boom, a sledgehammer smash ala Basel 2019 from Sindhu. Follows that with a lovely half smash. Big lead now.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 17-11 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Another patient rally from Sindhu, error comes from the Thai. Tidy is the word for Sindhu so far.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 16-11 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu challenges a down-the-line winner from PC and it has just caught the line. It’s been a solid second half from Sindhu so far. Gets the serve back with a superb crosscourt lift! Precision.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 14-9 Pornpawee Chochuwong: And now Sindhu playing with more control... two well constructed points after the break. A lovely cross-court drop winner. And then another solid rally from Sindhu ending with PC error. Meanwhile on court 1, TTY takes the first game 21-10.
Sindhu has the early lead in this one... but just feels like Chochuwong is controlling the rallies more. Errors not helping the Thai. Let’s see how it goes. Coach Park has had his say.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 11-9 Pornpawee Chochuwong: We are all level now after a couple of errors from Sindhu. The Indian needed to get a winner, she does it with aplomb. Then PC sends a clear long. Indian with a mini lead at the interval .
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 9-8 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Another crosscourt smash from PC and she has closed the gap down. Sindhu with a more proactive rally next up and kills from the net. A Lovely rally next up but Sindhu goes wide from the kill shot.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 8-6 Pornpawee Chochuwong: The game is being played on the Thai’s racket pretty much for now. Errors or winners. Meanwhile, TTY has raced to 11-7.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 7-4 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Both players vying for control here early. PC with a nice hold-flick to win a point but then she sends a couple of shuttles long. Not quite getting her lengths right.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 5-3 Pornpawee Chochuwong: A nice start for Sindhu with four straight points. Moving PC around well. The Thai breaks the run of points with a couple of pacy straight smashes.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu 1-1 Pornpawee Chochuwong: Two quick short points to start off, PC with a roar early after her inside-out crosscourt, Sindhu responds in kind.
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: Sindhu has chosen the near side... PC to serve. Here we go.
On court 1, Tai Tzu Ying vs Kirsty Gilmour.
On court 2, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong.
Winners to face each other...
Women’s singles, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: The Thai, who ended Sindhu’s All England hopes earlier this year, would be raring to go at arguably the biggest event for her this year. Sindhu, too, has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals after three successive semifinals finishes at French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.
Sindhu holds a 4-3 record in their overall Head-to-Head but Chochuwong has won their last two matches this year (All England and then recently the World Tour Finals.)
Right off the gates, a big match coming up. Sixth seed and defending champion PV Sindhu vs ninth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. Sindhu has never lost before the quarterfinal stages at the Worlds. Can she keep that run going? It will be a tough test.
ICYMI yesterday: A wonderful 65-shot rally. Doubles badminton at its best.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the BWF World Championships. There are six Indian matches to look forward to on what promises to be a pretty busy day.
Sindhu’s title defence faces a stern test from the in-form Pornpawee Chochuwong when the round of 16 action begins in Huelva on Thursday.
Srikanth Kidambi is now a marked man in the top half of the men’s singles draw where he is the only seeded player remaining. He will be taking on China’s Lu Guang Zu.
Also in action are HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen and the doubles pairs – Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Here’s India’s schedule for the day:
