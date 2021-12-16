Former world No 1 Srikanth Kidambi joined PV Sindhu in the last eight as he stormed into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-games win in the round of 16 matches in Huelva on Thursday.

Seeded 12th in men’s singles, Srikanth outplayed unseeded Lu Guang Zu of China 21-10, 21-15 to enter the last eight. He is yet to win a World Championships medal in his career and is now one win away from ensuring a podium finish. He faces All England Open semifinalist Mark Caljouw up next.

Here’s what Srikanth had to say after the win:

Thoughts about the match: I am happy to win the game. The lead I got in the first set, that made a huge difference I feel. When I led 11-4, I felt very confident after that. I just tried to stay positive through the match and it really worked. On improvements from his game: I will definitely go back and talk to my coach, ask him what areas I should work on. He will be the right person to tell me. When I win a match I don’t see too many negatives, coaches are the ones who will see that after a win. It is really important to talk to them and that’s what I will do. Thoughts on Lu: He’s been playing really well. He won some very good matches here. Also quite young. You can’t really underestimate Chinese shutters at any time. Just happy with the way I played today. On reaching quarterfinals: I am happy to be in the quarterfinals yes, but frankly... I really want to go further. Much further ahead in the tournament. I’ll just try and take it one match at a time. Thoughts on his level ahead of the next match: I don’t really know [how close I am to my best level]. I have been playing tournaments last three months without any practice. I will just try and play, win another match. On reaching late and entering the arena for the first time ahead of his opening round: It’s been an adventure because I got my visa very late that is why I couldn’t arrive earlier. Back home people at the badminton association, government have worked hard to help me get the visa. I am just happy to be winning some matches here. I am sure they will all be very happy if I win a medal. — (via BWF Mixed Zone)

World No 7 Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes. The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11.



Indians, however, suffered defeats in both the women’s and men’s doubles in the pre-quarterfinals. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 15-21 to the Thai duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 20-22 21-18 15-21 defeat to Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.