NorthEast United FC recorded their second win of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season by defeating SC East Bengal thanks to a 2-0 scoreline at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

VP Suhair (61’) broke the deadlock by scoring his second goal of the season to give NEUFC a crucial lead. Patrick Flottmann (68’) extended the advantage by scoring his first goal in the ISL by getting his head on the end of a cross.

The result extends SCEB’s winless run to seven games which keeps them firmly at the bottom of the points table.

Play

Play