Former India opener and IPL-title winning captain Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of the upcoming season o Indian Premier League.

The left-hander, who is now a member of parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles during his playing days.

Earlier, former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower had been appointed by the franchise as the coach.

“Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement.

Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

“Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” he said.

The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.

Gambhir, who has also captained Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils), has been in talks with Goenka for sometime and it is expected that he will play a massive role at the auctions.

Flower has been primarily roped in because he has already worked with the Lucknow franchise’s captain-in-waiting KL Rahul, who is expected to be picked at the draft where the new teams will get three choices – two Indians and one foreign player.

Gambhir was considered one of the finest among IPL captains during his time at the KKR, who won the silverware in 2012 and 2014.

However, once KKR released him and he returned to Delhi where he had started in 2008, things didn’t pan out as he would have thought and midway into the league, had to relinquish captaincy to Shreyas Iyer and also dropped himself from the team due to batting form.

While the management is sure to depend on Flower on the overseas recruits, Gambhir will certainly be in charge when it comes to picking the core Indian set-up.

