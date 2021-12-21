Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy semi-final live updates: India 1-3 Japan
Updates from the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal in Dhaka.
Live updates
Q2: INDIA 1-3 JAPAN
GOAL! With just under two mins left in Q2, Japan has restored the two-goal margin. Yoshiki Kirishita the goalscorer. He didn’t catch it well but the Indian goalkeeper went the other way.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
A penalty stroke for Japan. The Indian goalkeeper caught the Japanese striker Tanaka as he was moving away.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
The big difference between the group game and the semi-final is Japan’s defence. They have been tight and their marking has been very good today.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
India get their referral right. A PC was given for a foot in the circle but Harmanpreet got it right. Just under six minutes left in Q2.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
A big save by Bahadur, who came in for Karkera. The shot was on target but the Indian goalkeeper was up to the challenge.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
The PC was kept out the Japanese goalkeeper. Japan stay in the lead but India are clearly more in control now. The ball movement is so much better.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
Now a PC for India thanks to a superb run by skipper Manpreet into the circle.
Q2: INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
GOAL! Goalmouth scramble and Dilpreet was on hand to tap it in. Just the start that India needed in this quarter. Here we go!
Q2 begins: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
A chance for India to get a breather and some pointers from their coach. They will have to start getting into this.
Q1 ends: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
Japan did little wrong in the first quarters. Fast on the counter and very precise in defence. India have a battle on their hands.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
India getting a little of the ball now. A good high press from Japan – keeping the pressure on.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
Just over five minutes left in Q1 but it seems like India haven’t made any impression yet. They will welcome the break and a chance to regroup. No PCs or shots on goal for India yet.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
Nine minutes left in the quarter and it feels like India have just had no time on the ball. It has been all Japan to start with.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
No harm done from the PC. Japan were looking for a deflection into the goal but just missed and the ball went wide.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
Just before the start of play, India coach Reid had spoken about how this match was very different from the other one and it sure has proved to be that way. Another defensive lapse by India and another PC for Japan.
Q1: INDIA 0-2 JAPAN
GOAL! Another PC for Japan and we are not even two minutes into the match. The first one was not stopped cleanly and that led to another PC and then another. WOW! And we have another goal for Japan. Karkera couldn’t stop that. It was low to his right. Raiki Fujishima with the goal. India haven’t even got started. WHAT A START TO THE MATCH!
Q1: INDIA 0-1 JAPAN
GOAL! The first PC led to another one and that in turn led to a penalty stroke. Shota Yamada has put Japan ahead and now, how will India respond.
Q1: INDIA 0-0 JAPAN
Early PC for Japan in the very first minute of the game.
5.37 pm: National anthems done and we are a go!
5.31 pm: India hammered Japan 6-0 the last time they met and that might see the Japanese shut shop early and look to score on the counter. H2H – India have won 16 of the 18 matches played with one loss and one draw.
Defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallist India would start as favourites against Asian Games gold winner Japan in the semifinal. The Manpreet Singh-led side’s confidence must be sky high as they had defeated Japan 6-0 in their last round-robin match.
India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). Playing their first tournament after their historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, the Indians were held 2-2 by South Korea in their lung-opener before turning things around with a resounding 9-0 win over Bangladesh, followed by 3-1 victory over rivals Pakistan and then finally, a good win over Japan.
5.30: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy (men’s hockey). This is the second semifinal coming up where Manpreet Singh-led India take on Japan. In the first semifinal Korea defeated Pakistan 6-5 in a thriller.