Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal match live: India 1-1 Pakistan
All the live updates from the bronze medal match between India and Pakistan.
Live updates
HT: India 1-1 Pakistan
India after for a referral after the PC – citing another foot after the initial shot by Manpreet. All equal at half-time and everything to play for.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
Pakistan lose their referral and India have a PC. The hooter has gone. All India player are up in the Pakistan circle.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
One minute to half-time. Neither team has been able to take complete control. A good fight in the middle.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
Now Pakistan take it all the way to the other end and force a good save out of Karkera.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
Another PC for India. Varun hits a Pakistan foot in the circle. But Amjad Ali with a good save again.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
Akashdeep with a great opportunity. Worked his way into the circle after beating two Pakistan defenders and took a reverse hit but Amjad Ali closed down the angle well.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
Amjad Ali defends well and Pakistan keep India at bay. 8:13 left in Q2.
Q2: India 1-1 Pakistan
No clear chances so far for either side but India might have one now. A PC for India.
Q2 begins: India 1-1 Pakistan
India need to find their balance again. Pakistan will hope to continue in the same vein.
Q1 ends: India 1-1 Pakistan
India started better but Pakistan have come back well into the match. At the end of Q1, both teams are level and they have everything to play for.
Q1: India 1-1 Pakistan
Pathak with a very good save and India come away at pace. The game developed a nice rhythm now. End-to-end stuff.
Q1: India 1-1 Pakistan
Pakistan have their first PC with 1:42 left in Q1.
Q1: India 1-1 Pakistan
No goal. Well defended by Pakistan – the umpire had given a PC but Pakistan reviewed the decision and got it right. It went off the stick and not the foot.
Q1: India 1-1 Pakistan
PC for India. A chance to strike back. Just over 4 minutes to go.
Q1: India 1-1 Pakistan
GOAL! Pakistan get equaliser out of nowhere. Afraz the goalscorer. An error from the Indian defender – didn’t trap properly and Afraz with the classy finish.
Q1: India 1-0 Pakistan
India just controlling the pace of the game so much better today. They have had more possession too and Pakistan haven’t quite made any impact yet. Six minutes left in Q1.
Q1: India 1-0 Pakistan
India have started well – precisely what they had failed to do against Japan. The early goal puts the pressure right back on Pakistan.
Q1: India 1-0 Pakistan
GOAL! Amjad Ali has been beaten. Harmanpreet Singh sends India ahead. His 8th goal of the tournament. Just to the right of the Pakistan goalkeeper and he had no chance.
Q1: India 0-0 Pakistan
Make that four. This time Harmanpreet doesn’t connect properly but still hits the foot.
Q1: India 0-0 Pakistan
Another PC – a hat-trick of PCs. Hits the charging defender on the feet.
Q1: India 0-0 Pakistan
PC for India in the first minute of the match and that has led to another one.
Q1: India 0-0 Pakistan
This is the 177th time that India and Pakistan are clashing. Pakistan have won 82 and India have won 63.
3.10 pm: And it is time for the India vs Pakistan bronze medal match. National anthems are done.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the bronze medal match of the Asian Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan.
Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallists India suffered a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal at Dhaka on Tuesday. This loss came after they have beaten the same opponents 6-0 in their last round-robin match.
Pakistan, on the other hand, lost 5-6 in a thriller against Korea who will now take on Japan in the final.
India will be keen to at least find a place on the podium and they certainly won’t underestimate given how the match against Japan ended.