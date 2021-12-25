India head coach Rahul Dravid said the management was clear about the team combinations for the first Test against South Africa starting on Sunday but said he’d rather keep the cards close to his chest.

The former India captain, speaking on Saturday ahead of the start of the first Test, spoke about the importance of preparing well, Virat Kohli’s love for Test cricket and more. He also refused to comment on the split captaincy situation, saying it was not the time or place to discuss that.

Some excerpts from the interaction:

On conversations with Ajinkya Rahane: All discussions been very positive, he’s training really well this week... the conversations are no different to actually with most of the players. He seems to be in a really good space.

On the way forward for this team: Hopefully we keep improving as a Test team, Virat’s played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he’s been fantastic. He’s one of those who really loves Test cricket, hopefully he has a great series. That will benefit the team.

On not having warmup games: That’s just the way things are at the moment. Kind of schedules we are working with, the Covid situation and bubbles... not always easy to get what you want. We have really worked hard with center-wicket prep etc.

On discussions with players: Picking or dropping is never easy; all 18 players are of good quality. We have to make calls but won’t be scared to make tough ones or won’t be carried away as well. There’s been really healthy discussions in the group.

On what his inputs were regarding split captaincy: Tbh, that’s the role of the selectors. Not going to get into conversations I might or might not have had. Not the place or time for that, or for discussing my internal conversations in the media.

On the importance of the first Test: Starting well is very important but it’s not be-all-end-all, it’s a three-match series. I have been on both sides of it. Not make or break, but starting well puts the pressure on the home team. It would be the same for teams visiting India.

Whether Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha will feature in the first Test: In terms of the XI, we are very clear in our group what the team’s going to be leading into the Test. But I’d just like to keep it that way. From a batter’s perspective, I’d certainly like to want to know what the opposition attack is like beforehand. So while we are clear, we don’t see the need to inform the opposition what our exact XI is going to be. We will see in the morning at the toss.

On Cheteshwar Pujara’s role and conversations with him regarding form: I think one of the things that we have talked to the group about. These kind of series are won by good team performances, everyone needs to play their part. You can’t just rely on a Kohli or a Pujara, if you want to be successful we need contributions from all of the top seven and even the lower order, we know the value of their contributions in games that can be lower-scoring than other parts of the world. Puji’s an important part of the lineup as is anyone else, not focussed on one name. Very rare that in series like these that one person is able to score in every single game and dominate. I’d love that to happen from our side, but we need contributions from everyone. Not focussed on individuals or the form they are in, all of them have contributed to big wins overseas in the past. Hopefully all that comes together over the next two-three weeks.

