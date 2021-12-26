After missing the second Test against in New Zealand in Mumbai due to a reported hamstring issue, former India captain (and vice captain) Ajinkya Rahane returned to the playing XI as Virat Kohli named a team with four pacers for the series opener against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. “I can tell you the combination we have for bowling is three pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, an allrounder in Shardul Thakur and spinner Ashwin Ravichandran,” the captain said.

In Rohit’s absence, vice captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the top of the order. There were plenty of eyes on what India will choose to do for the middle order, and it turned out they backed up their comments in the press about trusting the proven performers of the past by indeed trusting them in the first Test. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have both been short of runs, but both have past experience of playing in South Africa.

The hosts handed a debut to tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. South Africa’s fast bowling remains their strength but the loss of Anrich Nortje due to an injury is a major blow. Much will depend on former world number one Kagiso Rabada, whose form in the past two years has been moderate.

The hosts will also hope the injury-plagued Lungi Ngidi can recapture the form which enabled him to take 6-39 on debut against India at the same venue in 2017/18.

In South Africa’s favour, Centurion has been a fortress for the home side, with 21 wins and only two defeats in 26 Tests at the venue.

India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen (debut), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India are the top-ranked Test team, despite their defeat in the inaugural World Test Championship Final, and are five places ahead of South Africa, who have lost several key players to retirement in recent years. This series too is part of the new WTC cycle and crucial away points are at stake for an Indian team has been travelling well.

Kohli leads an experienced side. Crucially, it has the fast-bowling fire power to match South Africa’s in conditions which usually favour pace.

No fewer than ten of India’s 18-man squad have toured South Africa before.

Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha are on their fourth tour of the country.

Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami are on their third tour, while Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the closely-contested 2017/18 series which South Africa won 2-1.

With AFP inputs

More to follow