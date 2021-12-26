A classy century by KL Rahul took India to a position of strength in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

In his 218-ball knock, the opener hit 14 fours and one six. The right-hander also shared an opening stand of 117 runs with Mayank Agarwal.

There were few mistakes by Rahul as he displayed a lot of patience in the middle. The match started in overcast conditions and the Indian openers were helped by the fact that the SA pacers were a bit too wide to begin with.

Thereafter, Rahul eased his way to his century. It is his seventh Test century and six of them have come in overseas conditions.

💯



A phenomenal century by @klrahul11 here at the SuperSport Park.



This is his 7th Test ton 👏👏#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mQ4Rfnd8UX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2021

KL Rahul (7 Test 100s) now has a 100+ in all countries & continents he has played Tests in.



2 in England

1 in Australia

1 in India

1 in Sri Lanka

1 in West Indies

1 in South Africa



2 in Asia

2 in Europe

1 in Americas

1 in Oceania

1 in Africa#IndvSA #IndvsSA#SAvInd #SAvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 26, 2021

As a colleague of mine would say: "Always a pleasure, never a chore" watching a K L Rahul century. #Secure — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 26, 2021

Brilliant from Rahul. A century in South Africa is special. Another step towards becoming the player we all knew he could be. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2021

7th Test hundred for KL Rahul, he has been solid as a rock through the innings, coming back from injury and he showed his class. He has worked so hard from the England series to reach here. Keep going, KL. pic.twitter.com/gYENF8yYTS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2021

From #BoxingDay debut to a boxing day ton. This is special @klrahul11 #SAvIND — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) December 26, 2021

He has been so so good across all format @klrahul11 brilliant 100 in difficult condition! #INDvsSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 26, 2021

quite something to end a two year test hiatus with a hundred at lords and then on boxing day! #SAvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 26, 2021

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 😁 very well played 👏🏼 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

Haven’t seen an Indian batsman play with such style and control in overseas conditions as @klrahul11 today in a long time. Soft hands and magical timing.. A magnificent and potentially match winning 100 . 👍#KLRahul — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 26, 2021

Naam Rahul aur kaam bhi Rahul Wala! Well done @klrahul11 for another overseas ton. #KLRahul #INDvSA #INDvsSA — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 26, 2021

0.1K L Rahul — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) December 26, 2021

Superb century by @klrahul11, built on patience, sound technique and fantastic strokes. Playing according to the situation is the hallmark of quality batsmen. He’s done that — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 26, 2021

No 7 💯 in tests.

Such a great innings from #KLRahul & what a year it has been for him & a great comeback. To score centuries in Australia, England, sa, West Indies. 👏👏

Well played #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/1JZILswdrR — Thana (@Pitstop387) December 26, 2021

A KLassy 100! 🔥 I am so glad we got to see KL Rahul inserted back into the Indian Test team this year. He’s played some great red ball cricket. A very versatile player. A well made century that is! 👏🏼 #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 26, 2021

Four of the last five SENA hundreds by Indian openers belong to KL Rahul.#SAvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 26, 2021