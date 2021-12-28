Arjun Deshwal starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat UP Yoddha 32-29 in match

16 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 held at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The young raider, who joined the side after the recent auctions from U Mumba, scored 11 points for Jaipur who also saw their captain Deepak Hooda contribute with important 9 points. It was yet another disappointing night for “record-breaker” Pardeep Narwal who scored just 3 raid points from 12 attempts.

In the first match, V Ajith Kumar’s heroics with raids was not good enough for U Mumba played out a

a 30-30 tie against Tamil Thalaivas in match 15. The raider scored 15 points in the match to help U Mumba take a lead after trailing for long periods - but a last-minute blunder by the season 2 champions helped Thalaivas escape with a tie, their second of the season.

Thalaivas are yet to win a match, with two ties in three while U Mumbai have one win, one draw and one tie from their three matches. Pink Panthers remain unbeaten and are in third place while UP Yoddha suffered their second defeat.

Here are the standings for the league after 16 matches: