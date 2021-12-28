India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a nasty injury in the followthrough during South Africa’s first innings in the first Test in Centurion on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the second session on day three, when the 28-year-old twisted his right ankle awkwardly at the edge of the pitch and went down in pain. While he was able to walk off the pitch without support after a few minutes of treatment, he seemed in pain on the sidelines as the physio attended to it.

#SAvIND 🏏



Bumrah clearly in pain. Some ice and strapping in order. Will he be able to carry on? pic.twitter.com/8dekYegmQ1 — The Field (@thefield_in) December 28, 2021

“Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute,” the BCCI confirmed in a tweet.

He was in the middle of a lovely spell, with figures of 5.5-1-12-1. The wicket had come in the first session, in the first over of the match when he bowled a beauty to dismiss SA captain Dean Elgar.

After Monday was lost to rain, India collapsed on the third morning of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park. However, they struck back when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed South African captain Dean Elgar in the first over of the hosts reply.

South Africa were 21 for one at lunch after bowling out India for 327. The second session witnessed more fiery bowling from the Indian pacers that reduced the hosts to 32/4. Mohammed Shami struck twice while Mohammed Siraj also got in the wickets column early.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets apiece as India were only able to add 55 runs to their overnight 272 for three. Ngidi finished with six for 71 and Rabada took three for 72.

Rabada started the collapse in the fourth over of the day.

KL Rahul gloved an attempted hook to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after adding only one run to the 122 he scored on the first day. Ajinkya Rahane, the other overnight batsman, played a loose backfoot drive against Ngidi and was caught behind for 48.

Four more wickets fell in quick succession before Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 19 for the last wicket. This prompted a change of bowlers which enabled new cap Marco Jansen to claim a first Test wicket when Bumrah was caught at third slip for 14.

Bumrah produced a good delivery to have Elgar caught behind by Risabh Pant for a single off the fifth ball of the South African innings.

With AFP inputs